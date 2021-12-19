Big Sky season 2 UK air date confirmed by Disney+

Is Big Sky new tonight on ABC? Are you about to dive into one of the boldest, craziest episodes we’ve had a chance to see in a good while?. Here’s the great news we are happy to pass down now: The answer is “yes” on both counts! There is an installment coming tonight titled “The End Has No End,” and we would say in advance of it to prepare for the story to fire on all cylinders. This is the last episode of the calendar year and we know that entering it, Cassie will find her life on the line, Travis will make some key confessions, and Ronald is going to be on the run. With that being said, Wolf will be hunting him down and at some point, that story come come to a head.

TV SERIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO