NFL

Ka'imi Kicks Houston Into 20-10 Halftime Lead Over Jaguars

By Anthony Wood
 5 days ago

The Houston Texans have entered halftime at a rain-soaked TIAA Bank Field up 20-10 against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Houston's opening offensive drive stalled but was rescued by a costly special teams penalty by the Jaguars which gave Davis Mills' offense a second chance. Mills took full advantage and drove them down the field, culminating in a 22-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Brandin Cooks.

Fellow rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence went put together a solid drive to follow, going 79 yards in just shy of five minutes. Matthew Wright then converted on a field goal attempt.

The play of the game followed, with Texans returner Tremon Smith returning a Wright kickoff for a 98-yard touchdown. This marks the Texans' first return touchdown since October 4, 2009 - scored by Jacoby Jones against the Oakland Raiders.

Unfazed, Lawrence's offense drove 75 yards for a touchdown, scored by running back James Robinson. The second-year back has 56 yards rushing in the first half.

A 52-yard field goal in the driving rain by Texans kicker Ka'imi Fairbairn followed, giving Houston a 17-10 lead.

Lovie Smith's defense went on to make a fourth-down stop on an attempted quarterback sneak by Lawrence, allowing Mills and co. to take over on their own 38-yard line.

Fairbairn managed another long-range field goal from 51-yards out, giving Houston a ten-point lead heading into the half.

Houston is looking to sweep the Jaguars and record just their third total win of the season, and potentially seal third place in the AFC South.

