WATCH: Texans' Tremon Smith Returns Kickoff for 98-Yard TD Vs. Jaguars

Explosive special teams plays have been elusive for the Houston Texans in recent years, but recently re-signed returner Tremon Smith is doing his best to change that.

The former Kansas City Chief went 98-yards after a Matthew Wright kickoff for a touchdown. Ka'imi Fairbairn then converted the extra point to put the Texans 14-3 ahead with 1:26 to go in the first quarter, after a Brandin Cooks touchdown reception gave them an early lead.

This marks the first kickoff return for a touchdown by the Texans since Jacoby Jones went 94-yards against the Oakland Raiders on October 4, 2009. It also marks Smith's first NFL touchdown.

Entering Week 15, Smith had averaged 23.3 per kick return for a total of 256 yards.

Smith's touchdown was followed by a 75-yard drive by the Jaguars culminating in a James Robinson rushing touchdown early in the second quarter. Matthew Wright's extra point attempt was good, slimming Houston's lead to just four points.

The Texans' lead could continue to prove tough to maintain, however, with their defense particularly hard hit by COVID-19 positives this week. The likes of starters Christian Kirksey, Kamu Grugier-Hill, and Jonathan Greenard all tested positive, while starting safety Justin Reid is in the concussion protocol.

A total of nine players from the active roster are currently on the reserve/COVID-19 list, joined by a further two practice squad members.

These defensive losses have been exploited effectively by the Jaguars already. Robinson already has 42 yards rushing while quarterback Trevor Lawrence has gone 5-of-8 for 83 yards.