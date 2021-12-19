ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

WATCH: Texans' Tremon Smith Returns Kickoff for 98-Yard TD Vs. Jaguars

By Anthony Wood
TexansDaily
TexansDaily
 5 days ago

Explosive special teams plays have been elusive for the Houston Texans in recent years, but recently re-signed returner Tremon Smith is doing his best to change that.

The former Kansas City Chief went 98-yards after a Matthew Wright kickoff for a touchdown. Ka'imi Fairbairn then converted the extra point to put the Texans 14-3 ahead with 1:26 to go in the first quarter, after a Brandin Cooks touchdown reception gave them an early lead.

This marks the first kickoff return for a touchdown by the Texans since Jacoby Jones went 94-yards against the Oakland Raiders on October 4, 2009. It also marks Smith's first NFL touchdown.

Entering Week 15, Smith had averaged 23.3 per kick return for a total of 256 yards.

Texans' Sickly Offense Gets Booster Shot From KO Return

Texans' Tremon Smith races 98 yards for touchdown return

Texans' Best Offensive Weapon Strikes Again vs. Jaguars

Kicker Ka'imi Fairbairn nailed three field goals in the win, including two from 50+ yards

How Does Win in Jacksonville Affect Texans' NFL Draft Position?

Even with a win, the Texans remain in line to select top-five in the 2022 NFL Draft

16 hours ago

Smith's touchdown was followed by a 75-yard drive by the Jaguars culminating in a James Robinson rushing touchdown early in the second quarter. Matthew Wright's extra point attempt was good, slimming Houston's lead to just four points.

The Texans' lead could continue to prove tough to maintain, however, with their defense particularly hard hit by COVID-19 positives this week. The likes of starters Christian Kirksey, Kamu Grugier-Hill, and Jonathan Greenard all tested positive, while starting safety Justin Reid is in the concussion protocol.

A total of nine players from the active roster are currently on the reserve/COVID-19 list, joined by a further two practice squad members.

These defensive losses have been exploited effectively by the Jaguars already. Robinson already has 42 yards rushing while quarterback Trevor Lawrence has gone 5-of-8 for 83 yards.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tremon Smith
Person
Trevor Lawrence
FanSided

Houston Texans CB Tremon Smith earns NFL weekly award

The Houston Texans busted the game right open with Tremon Smith’s kickoff return TD on Sunday. Since 2009, the Houston Texans had a player take home the Special Teams Player of the Week award for the first time. Tremon Smith joins Jacoby Jones, who had earned it three-time during his time in Houston.
NFL
houstontexans.com

Tremon Smith's Memorable Afternoon Earns Big Award

Tremon Smith had quite a memorable afternoon in Jacksonville. So memorable, he was named the AFC's Special Teams Player of the Week. Smith picked up the honors largely because of his 98-yard kickoff return for a touchdown. It gave the Texans a 14-3 advantage with 1:26 remaining in the first quarter, and was the first Texan to take a kickoff back to the end zone since Jacoby Jones did it in 2009.
NFL
houstontexans.com

Houston Texans DB Tremon Smith Named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week

The NFL has named Houston Texans DB Tremon Smith the AFC Special Teams Player of the Week following his performance in the team's 30-16 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 15. This marks the first Player of the Week award of his NFL career and the team's first Special Teams award since Week 15 of the 2019 campaign.
NFL
TexansDaily

Postpone Texans vs. Chargers? We Asked; Here’s NFL Answer

HOUSTON -- Although the Houston Texans’ roster has been heavily impacted by the coronavirus pandemic with wide receiver Brandin Cooks and kicker Ka’imi Fairbairn the latest key players to test positive during a major outbreak on the AFC South franchise, the NFL isn’t making plans to postpone Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Return Yards#Returner#Concussion#American Football#The Oakland Raiders
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Chiefs young star cornerback L’Jarius Sneed’s older brother was stabbed and killed by female in Louisiana

L’Jarius Sneed the up and coming star cornerback of the Kansas City Chiefs and former star of Louisiana Tech University lost his older brother this past weekend. According to reports, TQ Harrison, the older brother of Sneed was killed in Minden, Louisiana. According to the police reports, a female is in custody and being charged with second degree murder. Officers arrived on the scene to discover Harrison with a stab wound to his back. He was rushed to the hospital but his lung was punctured and he died.
LOUISIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Denver

Police Found Demaryius Thomas Dead In The Shower, Report Says

(CBS4) – Legendary Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas was dead in the shower of his Roswell, Georgia, home when police arrived on Thursday night, according to a police report released Friday. Officers tried to help Thomas when they arrived, but he had already died. (credit: Getty Images) Two Roswell Police officers arrived to Thomas’ home just before 7:00 p.m. Thursday night after a 911 call to dispatch regarding a cardiac arrest. The officers had to physically push their way past a gate at the driveway of the home. RELATED: Players, Fans Mourn Passing Of Broncos Great Wide Receiver Demaryius Thomas A person who called...
DENVER, CO
CBS 46

Beloved football star Demaryius Thomas suffered cardiac arrest before passing, Roswell police say

UPDATE (CBS46) —The Roswell Police Department has revealed beloved football star Demaryius Thomas went into cardiac arrest before he died Thursday evening. According to an incident report released by the department, officers responded to his Roswell home on Riverside Road around 7 p.m. After struggling to open the gate due to an unsuccessful code entry, police forced the gate open with their hands and rushed to Thomas who was unconscious and not breathing in the shower of his bedroom at the time of their arrival.
ROSWELL, GA
Popculture

Otis Anderson Jr., Former NFL and UCF Player, Killed in Shooting

Otis Anderson Jr., a former University of Central Florida (UCF) football player who also spent time in the NFL, was reportedly shot and killed in what has been called a possible domestic violence shooting in Jacksonville, Florida, on Monday night, according to Newsweek. He was 23 years old. Anderson, and his mother, Denise Anderson, were allegedly shot around 9:30 p.m., according to News 4 in Jacksonville. Denise, who was hospitalized, is expected to recover from her injuries.
NFL
wearegreenbay.com

Three arrested, seven ejected during Packers win against Rams

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A total of ten people were either ejected or arrested during Sunday’s Green Bay Packer game against the Los Angeles Rams. According to the Green Bay Police Department, there were three people arrested and seven ejections at Sunday’s game. Multiple misconduct violations were the reasons for the ejections/arrests.
GREEN BAY, WI
dolphinstalk.com

Peyton Manning on Tua Tagovailoa

NFL Hall of Fame quarterback and ESPN Analyst Peyton Manning broke down some film on Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. Watch below.
NFL
bardown.com

Colts cheerleader brought to tears after being surprised with Pro Bowl selection

While the NFL awaits Wednesday’s announcement for the remaining Pro Bowl members, we’re slowly finding out which cheerleaders will be representing their squads at Allegiant Stadium, home of the Las Vegas Raiders, on February 6th. Each year, each cheer squad is permitted to select one cheerleader to act...
NFL
FanSided

Top Steelers coach is leaving to take a job at Oregon

A top Pittsburgh Steelers coach is being recruited to return to the college circuit as Oregon’s offensive line coach, according to sources. With the rapid decline of Ben Roethlisberger, the Steelers are poised for a significant rebuild in 2022 — and it looks like that rebuild is only getting bigger.
NFL
TexansDaily

TexansDaily

Houston, TX
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
808K+
Views
ABOUT

TexansDaily is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Houston Texans

Comments / 0

Community Policy