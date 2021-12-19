Superb Indonesia take Malaysia apart to set up Singapore clash

Gravity Game Hub, a subsidiary of GRAVITY Co. Ltd, a South Korean game development company has released the RPG game Ragnarok: The Lost Memories MSP for Android and iOS in Singapore, Malaysia, and the Philippines. Prior to this, the game has been officially launched in Thailand by the company’s subsidiary in Thailand ‘Gravity Game Tech Ltd ‘(GGT) on August 26, 2021, where it was able to amass 4.1 stars and more than a hundred thousand downloads on Google Playstore in Thailand. Players residing in the above-mentioned countries can download the game from Google Playstore or Apple App Store.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 12 DAYS AGO