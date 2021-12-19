ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Superb Indonesia take Malaysia apart to set up Singapore clash

goal.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Garuda put in an impressive performance to secure top spot in Group B. Indonesia have turned in one of the most exhilarating performances at the 2020 AFF Suzuki Cup as they thrashed Malaysia 4-1 to book...

Irfan Jaya
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
