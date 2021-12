Millions of Google account users have been receiving unwanted spam files in Drive, and events on their Calendars from people they don’t know, and Google has done quite a bit to shut that down. In July, they made it to where you could block people from sharing files with you if they weren’t in your Contacts, and just last month, they expanded that capability to Docs, Sheets, and Slides. However, one of the worst offenders and one that the company hasn’t been able to combat against has been Google Calendar spam. Luckily, that changes today.

