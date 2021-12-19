What Is Happening With The MLB Lockout?

It’s easy to identify the two parties who are most affected by the MLB lockout. There are the team owners, who are once again going to great lengths to wrest every possible dollar away from the workers without whom the sport does not exist, and there are the players, the workers, who are fighting for better working conditions and fairer compensation for their labor. Of course, there are also the fans, who the lockout has forced to look at these sad filler blogs on their favorite teams’ websites.

MLB ・ 9 HOURS AGO