What Is Happening With The MLB Lockout?

National Hockey League players will not compete in February's Beijing Winter Olympics in the wake of 50 NHL games being postponed over Covid-19 issues, according to multiple reports Tuesday.
ESPN, the New York Times, the Washington Post, USA Today and other newspapers cited unnamed sources in saying the league and the NHL Players Association had reached agreement not to send talent to China.
Without the NHL's elite millionaire stars, national teams at the Olympics will likely resemble those at the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Games, when minor-league and recently retired players filled out rosters, with the Olympic Athletes from Russia capturing the gold medal.
The NHL and players union had agreed to send players to the 2022 and 2026 Winter Olympics unless league seasons were impacted by Covid-19 postponements.
