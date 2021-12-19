ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What Is Happening With The MLB Lockout?

 2 days ago

This week, a sportswriter for the Wall Street Journal and the author of...

NJ.com

MLB rumors: Padres add ex-Yankees catcher to Bob Melvin’s coaching staff

The San Diego Padres announced Monday additions to new manager Bob Melvin’s coaching staff. San Diego hired former Nationals manager Matt Williams as its third-base coach, while rounding out the staff with some other additions that were made official: Ryan Christenson as bench coach, Ruben Niebla as pitching coach, Michael Brdar as hitting coach, David Macias as first-base coach and outfield instructor, Francisco Cervelli as catching coach and Herberto Andrade as bullpen catcher.
MLB
NJ.com

MLB rumors: Red Sox promote ex-Yankees infielder (and 1-time Derek Jeter buddy), who joins Alex Cora’s staff

The Boston Red Sox announced Monday several changes to the coaching staff for manager Alex Cora. Per Masslive.com’s Chris Cotillo:. Fox is a familiar name to New York Yankees fans. The nine-year MLB veteran was a second-round draft pick by the Yankees in 1989. But Fox found his path to the majors blocked in part by Derek Jeter. However that didn’t stop the infielders from having a good working relationship, according to the Boston Globe:
MLB
CBS Sports

MLB manager tracker: Oakland A's hire Mark Kotsay; Buck Showalter joins Mets

Major League Baseball is in the middle of its first work stoppage in 26 years. The owner-imposed lockout means that MLB players cannot be signed or traded, but baseball has still seen some changes on the coaching front. The New York Mets and Oakland Athletics both hired managers in December, becoming the last two teams to fill managerial vacancies. The Mets hired veteran Buck Showalter, while the A's turned to first-time manager Mark Kotsay.
MLB
Person
Jared Diamond
shepherdexpress.com

Minor Leagues Keep Busy as MLB Lockout Continues

The MLB lockout appears poised to drag on through the holidays, with no discussions on economic issues planned until January at the earliest. For the vast majority of teams and players the work stoppage hasn’t reached the point where it has a tangible impact: Most players spend the winter away from their teams anyway and are only paid during the season. For a small handful of players, however, the work they’re missing right now could be a significant loss down the road.
MLB
MLive.com

MLB lockout seems destined to last into new year

Major League Baseball and the union for its players met last week for the first time since a Dec. 1 lockout brought the sport to a halt. But if you were hoping for the end of the now 20-day lockout as an early Christmas gift, you’re likely to be disappointed.
MLB
#Mlb Lockout#The Wall Street Journal#Major League Baseball
FOX Sports

MLB lockout creating strange dynamic for players, teams

Lucas Giolito has known White Sox pitching coach Ethan Katz for more than a decade. Katz was Giolito’s high school pitching coach. As Giolito developed into a big-league starter, Katz rose through the coaching ranks to eventually become Chicago’s major-league pitching coach before the 2021 season. They’ve grown up in the game together — colleagues on the field, genuine friends off of it.
MLB
defector.com

An MLB Network Freelancer Talks Life In Lockout Limbo

It’s easy to identify the two parties who are most affected by the MLB lockout. There are the team owners, who are once again going to great lengths to wrest every possible dollar away from the workers without whom the sport does not exist, and there are the players, the workers, who are fighting for better working conditions and fairer compensation for their labor. Of course, there are also the fans, who the lockout has forced to look at these sad filler blogs on their favorite teams’ websites.
MLB
FanSided

Chicago White Sox: No urgency by MLB and MLBPA to end lockout

Perhaps Major League Baseball and the MLB Players’ Association have not met since the lockout began back on December 2nd because they wanted a break to enjoy the holiday season before getting down to business. Perhaps that’s the only logical explanation neither side has gotten back to the bargaining table to put an end to the work stoppage so we can get back to Chicago White Sox baseball.
MLB
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Why the KC Royals won’t trade Adalberto Mondesi…yet

The discussion is one the KC Royals don’t particularly want to have but, considering their complicated infield situation, pitching needs, and right field vacancy, one they probably can’t avoid. Should they trade, or try to trade, Adalberto Mondesi?. The question is legitimate, the answer elusive. Mondesi is a...
MLB
