Keanu Reeves Reveals the Real Story Behind ‘Sad Keanu’ Meme

Constantine star Keanu Reeves revealed that he's been trying to get another film made. The Matrix star sat down on Stephen Colbert to talk about the upcoming entry in that franchise. But, during their conversation, Reeves revealed that he's been trying to get another Constantine off the ground. Even more interesting is the fact that no one seems to be particularly motivated to bring that to fruition. This must be a letdown for fans of the DC Comics character as they would love any morsel of the brit on the big screen. However, it seems unlikely that will happen any time soon. That isn't going to stop Reeves from trying it looks like. He's been firm that he loves Constantine, and anything is possible. For fans of the property, one only has to look at some of the more recent developments in the DC movie landscape to hold onto the hope that nothing really ever dies.

MOVIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO