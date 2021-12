Endwalker is the fourth and latest expansion for Final Fantasy XIV, and it finally wraps up the long-running story arc that we’ve been following since the days of 1.0 and A Realm Reborn. The MSQ is pretty damn long, and it comes with a whole slew of new side quests to take on as well, some of which can be a little tricky. Here’s how to complete the Hungry Hungry Hamsa side quest in FFXIV Endwalker.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 11 DAYS AGO