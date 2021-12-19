NPR's picks for 2021 books on current events

In a note to newsroom staff Chief National Editor Vickie Walton-James and Supervising Editor of Race & Identity Marcia Davis announced the following update:. We're excited to announce that Sandhya Dirks will join NPR as the newest member of the National Desk's Race and Identity team. Sandhya has deep experience in public radio, spending more than a decade working with Member stations and in recent years, collaborating on projects with NPR. Sandhya has spent the last six years with KQED, where she has covered race and equity creatively and comprehensively, across formats. She's focused on policing, housing and demographic trends, among other topics. Sandhya's stories were part of KQED's "So Well Spoken" project, which won an RTDNA award honoring coverage of diversity.
