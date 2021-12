Really. Though social media is filled with ankle-breakers and outlandish dunks, the best of the best still dig down and play great team defense. When No. 1 Sierra Canyon and No. 20 St. Paul VI (Va.) square up on Wednesday for the ‘Iolani Classic title, there will be toe-to-toe defensive prowess on both ends of the floor.

EDUCATION ・ 10 HOURS AGO