The second founding technology that supports QuickCharge Pro is something the makers refer to as Smart Integrated Circuit (IT) Technology. The use of Intelligent Current Recognition is valuable because it permits the adaptive charger to identify the exact type of device being plugged into. In so doing, the output is believed to be readjusted to a certain precision. Once the precise level of charge has been fulfilled, the delivery of electric current will be halted. The latter is what protects devices from potential damages.

ELECTRONICS ・ 12 DAYS AGO