CD Project RED is looking to settle with its investors aggrieved by the unfortunate launch of Cyberpunk 2077. As first reported by VGC, CD Projekt RED (CDPR), the developer behind Cyberpunk 2077, has officially entered settlement talks with its investors who are unhappy about the game's launch. Most video game fans can easily recall the disappointment that stems from the phrase "Cyberpunk 2077 launch." For those who can't, however, various pieces exist citing the overwhelming let-down that followed what was meant to be the biggest game release of that year.

