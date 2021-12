Hong Kong voted on Sunday in its first legislative council election since Beijing introduced sweeping laws as voters were offered a slate of only Beijing-approved candidates.The elections saw sluggish starts with low voter turnout at around 18.77 per cent in first seven hours after the voting began at 08:30 local time (00:30 GMT).In a major overhaul of the city’s political system by Beijing earlier this year, officials approved a controversial "patriots" resolution to cut the representations of democratic candidates. This was to ensure that all candidates are vetted as “patriots” loyal to China’s ruling Communist Party.The polling continued under heavy...

ELECTIONS ・ 2 DAYS AGO