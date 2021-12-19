ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Bengals Announce Inactives Ahead of Sunday's Game Against Broncos

By James Rapien
AllBengals
AllBengals
 5 days ago

CINCINNATI — The Bengals are banking on Fred Johnson to step up and play well at right tackle against the Broncos today.

Johnson will start with Riley Reiff on injured reserve with an ankle injury and Isaiah Prince out due to an illness.

Prince is one of six players on the Bengals' roster that are inactive for today's game.

Wide receiver Trenton Irwin, cornerback Vernon Hargreaves, running back Trayveon Williams, linebacker Logan Wilson and defensive tackle Tyler Shelvin are also inactive.

Offensive lineman D'Ante Smith and cornerback Trae Waynes are both active.

Smith with be Johnson's backup and tackle and Waynes will start at cornerback alongside Eli Apple. Top defensive back Chidobe Awuzie is out. The Bengals placed him on the COVID-19 reserve list on Thursday.

Veteran wide receiver Trent Taylor is also active after being elevated from the practice squad. He'll be the Bengals' punt returner on Sunday.

Linebacker Markus Bailey is also back after suffering a neck injury in Week 13 against the Chargers. Running back Chris Evans is also active after missing time with an ankle injury.

For more on today's game, watch our official gameday report below.

