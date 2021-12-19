Sunday Is Cold But A Warm Up Is Expected Just In Time For Christmas

Most of the state woke up to one of the coldest mornings of the year, but there won’t be much relief until later in the week.

The only plus to the bitter cold weather Sunday was the lack of wind gusts that plagued us Saturday morning.

As we head toward the afternoon portion of your Sunday, temperatures will only climb into the 40s for much of the metro.

The warm weather will return in earnest by Thursday. High temperatures on Christmas Eve Friday could reach near 80 degrees.