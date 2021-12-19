ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sunday Is Cold But A Warm Up Is Expected Just In Time For Christmas

By Andrew Adams
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
 2 days ago
Most of the state woke up to one of the coldest mornings of the year, but there won’t be much relief until later in the week.

The only plus to the bitter cold weather Sunday was the lack of wind gusts that plagued us Saturday morning.

As we head toward the afternoon portion of your Sunday, temperatures will only climb into the 40s for much of the metro.

The warm weather will return in earnest by Thursday. High temperatures on Christmas Eve Friday could reach near 80 degrees.

IN THIS ARTICLE
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Oklahoma City, OK
News 9 KWTV in Oklahoma City provides news, weather and sports information for central, western and northern Oklahoma to keep Oklahomans safe, informed and entertained.

