A mural dedicated to prominent Black leaders was vandalized over the weekend at Washington University. According to university officials, the painting on the school’s “South 40 Underpass” pedestrian tunnel was defaced with racist symbols by white supremacists. In a letter to students and staff Sunday, Wash U faculty members addressed the “despicable act of vandalism,” saying that police are investigating the incident. The school provided a list of counseling services for any students feeling distressed about the situation.

COLLEGES ・ 1 DAY AGO