ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Children's artist Jazzy Ash wraps up a busy year with new Christmas songs

NPR
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAshli St. Armant is a singer and educator who goes by Jazzy Ash. She performs New Orleans-style jazz for children and has written and narrated books for young people. And as NPR's Mandalit del Barco has found, she now has some Christmas tunes. MANDALIT DEL BARCO, BYLINE: In one...

www.npr.org

Comments / 0

Related
countryliving.com

The True Story Behind the Song 'White Christmas' Is Even Sadder Than Its Lyrics

With 50 million copies sold, not only is Bing Crosby's "White Christmas" the best-selling Christmas song of all time, it's also the best-selling single ever, according to Guinness World Records. This content is imported from YouTube. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you...
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Gloria Estefan Talks New Christmas Duet With Nat King Cole: “I Am Beyond Thrilled… It’s Something I Imagined a Million Times as a Kid”

“Whenever I want to be transported to a beautiful, simpler time, where I feel like every possibility is out there for me, I put on Nat King Cole,” Gloria Estefan said. Born and raised in Cuba, Estefan grew up surrounded by the everlasting elegance of Nat King Cole’s music (thanks to the records he made in Spanish)… and now, she’s gotten the opportunity to perform a duet with him, thanks to a new project spearheaded by co-producers, Jay Landers and Jorge Calandrelli. Titled A Sentimental Christmas with Nat “King” Cole and Friends: Cole Classics Reimagined, the record (which dropped on Dec. 15) features Cole’s original vocal takes placed in modern arrangements alongside stars like John Legend, Kristin Chenoweth, Johnny Mathis, and more.
MUSIC
gratefulweb.com

Legendary reggae artist Andrew Bees releases new single "Real Life"

Whether as a formidable solo artist or in the role of charismatic frontman for legendary, Grammy Award-winning reggae band Black Uhuru for the past 25 years, Andrew Bees has played a significant role in the breaking down of cultural and socio-political barriers that have often kept Jamaican reggae stars out of the American mainstream consciousness.
MUSIC
iheart.com

The 20 Worst Christmas Songs of All Time

A list of the 20 Worst Christmas Songs is going around online. We aren't quite sure who made the list but do you agree with it??. #15 The Jackson 5 I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus'. #14 Bon Jovi Back Door Santa. #13 New Song The Christmas Shoes. #12 Josh...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Maya Angelou
mxdwn.com

Old Crow Medicine Show Announce New Album Paint This Town For April 2022 Release, Share New Music Video For Title Track

Folk Country band Old Crow Medicine has announced a new album Paint This Town to be released in April of 2022. They also released a new song and video for the title track “Paint This Town.” In the video for the song, we follow the life of a teenager living in a small town in America. He at first attempts to buy alcohol using a fake ID, then the party he is at gets busted by the cops and they all escape. After regrouping and meeting in a small town cafe that is closing up, the teenager and his friends regroup and party in front of cars on an old road, this time joined by the band playing the song.
MUSIC
insideradio.com

Ed Sheeran Performs His New Christmas Song For iHeart’s ‘Holiday Pop-Up Party.’

Listeners who tune into New York CHR “Z100” WHTZ, hot AC WKTU or AC “Lite FM” WLTW tonight (Dec. 8) at 8pm will hear an intimate live event with a five-song performance and exclusive interview with Ed Sheeran. Hosted by Z100’s Elvis Duran and Maxwell & Crystal, Sheeran is set to play “Merry Christmas,” the new holiday song he recorded with Elton John, which will be coupled with a special music-to-light show to premiere simultaneously atop the Empire State Building’s tower.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Song#Musical Theater#Children#Ashli St Armant#Npr#Mandalit Del#Lizards
metromonthly.net

Holiday Classics: Christmas songs from children’s television shows

Metro Monthly is a local news and events magazine based in Youngstown, Ohio. We circulate throughout the Mahoning Valley and offer print and online editions. Be sure to visit our publication’s website for news, features and the Metro Monthly Calendar. Office: 330-259-0435. © 2021 Metro Monthly. All rights reserved....
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
thecentraltrend.com

“Merry Christmas” is all the upbeat holiday feelings wrapped into a song

Though the song “Merry Christmas” has such a simple title, the song lyrics are packed full of holiday nostalgia. All of the warm and fuzzy feelings pouring into the cherished season have been wrapped into this one song. From touching on the “fire raging on” to the “praying for December snow,” the song truly paints a picture of what this season is truly about.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
CBS News

Vince Guaraldi's classic "A Charlie Brown Christmas" music

How did this song ever become a classic? It's kind of a melancholy waltz, and the chords are really complicated. It's not "Jingle Bells" … it's jazz!. It's story begins in 1965, when CBS asked producer Lee Mendelson if he could put together a Christmas special in six months.
MUSIC
NBC Philadelphia

These Are the Most Streamed Christmas Songs on Spotify by State

With Christmas just around the corner, it is nearly impossible to turn on the radio or walk into a store and not hear a holiday song playing. From new Christmas albums from singers like Kelly Clarkson to classic earworms like “This Christmas” from Donny Hathaway, it seems like every musician has written a holiday tune or delivered a rendition of a beloved song.
MUSIC
mxdwn.com

Animal Collective Share Artistic New Song “Walker”

Experimental pop band Animal Collective recently shared a new track and music video for “Walker,” which is set to be on their upcoming LP Time Skiffs. According to a press release, the song is a tribute to Scott Walker, who died around the time band member Noah Lennox started writing the song. The music video features the band playing the whimsical and bright song in front of photos and drawings, a playful collection of scenes and objects. Check out the video below.
MUSIC
wkar.org

MSU College of Music's A Jazzy Little Christmas

Sat., Dec. 18 at 8 p.m. on 90.5 FM & STREAMING | Celebrate the holiday season with endless classics performed by MSU artist-faculty members. The annual favorite returns! Artist-Faculty members of the Michigan State University College of Music are led by concert guide, double-bassist & Director of Jazz Studies Rodney Whitaker as they perform many holiday classics with more (instrumental) licks than Rudolph & Co.’s salt cubes.
EDUCATION
Billboard

Andrea Bocelli and His Son Matteo on Sharing the Stage & Christmas Traditions

As the most famous living opera singer on earth, Andrea Bocelli is a global superstar whose decades-long career has garnered the Italian tenor international acclaim and crossover appeal, earning nine top 10 albums on the Billboard 200 and an international hit with his signature song, “Con te partirò.”
MUSIC
NPR

A defense - and celebration - of all things 'Tacky'

Do you love what some people would consider 'low-brow culture?' Things like The Cheesecake Factory or the band Creed. Well then do we have the book for you! Author Rax King has written a collection of essays that are kind of like love letters to the things that give her pleasure, including but not limited to The Jersey Shore, in Tacky. She told NPR's Sam Sanders she thinks a lot about who gets to be tacky and the value of art and entertainment that might fall into the category.
BOOKS & LITERATURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy