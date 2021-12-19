Children's artist Jazzy Ash wraps up a busy year with new Christmas songs

Folk Country band Old Crow Medicine has announced a new album Paint This Town to be released in April of 2022. They also released a new song and video for the title track “Paint This Town.” In the video for the song, we follow the life of a teenager living in a small town in America. He at first attempts to buy alcohol using a fake ID, then the party he is at gets busted by the cops and they all escape. After regrouping and meeting in a small town cafe that is closing up, the teenager and his friends regroup and party in front of cars on an old road, this time joined by the band playing the song.

MUSIC ・ 13 DAYS AGO