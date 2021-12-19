Asterix & Obelix: Slap Them All! Review

When we think of aliens coming to Earth there are maybe two trains of thought in regards how this might happen. There is the more cerebral path where the aliens try to communicate with us, teaching secrets of the universe. You know, the likes of Arrival or Star Trek. Then there is the other path – one where they just want to eat our brains; Mars Attacks! or Independence Day come to mind. Games generally go down the latter path, mostly as it is more fun and it gives us players the chance to shoot big green aliens. Timothy vs the Aliens has employed this route, but with a twist – and that is found in the monochrome 1930’s setting.

