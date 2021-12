Mixing puzzle games with a strong narrative is still a fairly new thing. In the good old days, puzzlers used to be straightforward affairs, leaving you to move a few things around to finish a level. There was no reason for this, no backstory nor character arc – it just was a game about puzzle-solving. But then titles like Portal and The Witness arrived, mixing narrative storytelling with puzzle elements to great success. Ever since, this genre has proven to be very popular indeed. Ever Forward is a game that uses this format. It puts you in the shoes of a young lonely girl trying to get through a group of tests, while we – as the player – get a backstory of how she came to be. Let’s see if we can solve the enigma.

