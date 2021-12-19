Broncos inactives: 5 players won't play vs. Bengals

The Denver Broncos have announced their list of five inactive players for Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Broncos defensive lineman Dre’Mont Jones (foot), inside linebacker Kenny Young (concussion), safety Caden Sterns (shoulder/neck), cornerback Michael Ojemudia and quarterback Brett Rypien are inactive today.

Shamar Stephen and DeShawn Williams will fill in for Jones on the defensive line and Jonas Griffith is expected to start at linebacker in the place of Young.

Denver running back Mike Boone and outside linebacker Malik Reed also won’t play today but they are not officially inactive because they do not count against the active roster while on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

The Broncos also on Saturday activated safety P.J. Locke from the Reserve/COVID-19 list to the 53-man roster. To make room for Locke on the active roster, Denver waived cornerback Essang Bassey. If he clears waivers, Bassey will likely be re-signed to the practice squad next week.

Sunday’s game will begin at 2:05 p.m. MT on CBS (view the TV map).