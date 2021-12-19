ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Ranking the impact of Auburn football's transfer portal departures

By Zac Blackerby
 5 days ago
The Auburn Tigers have seen seven players enter the transfer portal so far this season.

Of course, the news of quarterback Bo Nix stole headlines and conversations but Auburn watched some solid role players and potential starts walk out of the program over the last two weeks.

Auburn should bring in several new players as part of their 2022 signing class that will include talented high school, junior college, and transfer portal players.

This rule will give coaches like Bryan Harsin to bring in his guys and allow him to flip his roster in a way that he wants to see.

Let’s look at all of the Tigers that have entered the portal so far this offseason based on impact.

7

Tashawn Manning

Jake Crandall via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Manning was a reserve lineman and was expected to not crack the rotation in 2022. Hopefully, he finds a role at Kentucky.

6

Caleb Johnson

Jake Crandall, Montgomery Advertiser via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Johnson was a depth piece in a position where Auburn has some guys waiting for their opportunity. As an EDGE player or a defensive end, he may not have cracked the two-deep going into 2022.

5

Ahmari Harvey

Brian Miller/Democrat via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Harvey didn’t play in 2021 but was a highly touted recruit just a season ago. The former 4-star safety should make someone’s roster deeper and better but with all of the talent that Auburn picked up in the defensive backfield, Havey must not have seen a path to playing time.

4

Elijah Canion

Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Elijah Canion has a ton of potential but due to his lack of playing time in 2021, you have to think that this coaching staff is okay with him moving on.

3

Shaun Shivers

AP Photo/Butch Dill

Auburn will always love Shaun Shivers. He has transferred to play for the Indiana Hoosiers.

His spot on the depth chart isn’t where he wants to be but his leadership and speed will be missed next year.

2

Ladarius Tennison

Tennison is a talented defensive back. He has transferred to play for Ole Miss. I think he would have had a chance to start in 2022.

1

Bo Nix

Jake Randall / USA TODAY NETWORK

Anytime a team loses a three-year starter at any position would make an impact. It just gets magnified when you account for the quarterback position.

Regardless, Nix’s departure allows Harsin to reset the offense. One way or the other it will have major implications in 2022.

