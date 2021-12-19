ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

High School Sports Recaps For 12/18

By Staff Report
Times-Union Newspaper
 5 days ago

AKRON - Tippecanoe Valley stayed hot with its eighth win in nine games Saturday, defeating Whitko 57-44. The Lady Vikings are now 8-5 this season, 4-0 in the Three Rivers Conference, while The Lady ‘Cats fall to 3-9, 0-4...

Times-Union Newspaper

Lady Spartans’ Second Half Rally Falls Short in West Coast Finale

LA VERNE, Calif. - The Manchester University women’s basketball team concluded its West Coast trip with one final non-conference game against the Caltech Beavers on Wednesday afternoon. The Spartans cut a 16-point deficit to just one-point in the 3rd quarter, however, the Black & Gold’s second half rally fell...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Times-Union Newspaper

Lady Tigers Too Much For Class 4A No. 10 Lake Central

Playing in the Tiger Den for the first time in nearly a month, Warsaw’s varsity girls basketball team gave the home fans plenty to cheer about Wednesday night, and gave the scouts in attendance from Northridge and Goshen something to think about. Behind a stifling defense and an efficient...
WARSAW, IN
North West
Times-Union Newspaper

Offense Falters In 4th Quarter Of Wawasee Loss

SYRACUSE – Taking on the 2A No. 1 Central Noble Cougars, the Warriors of Wawasee punched back every time they were knocked down in a close contest that came down to the wire. With the game tie through three quarters, it was the Warriors inability to score the ball in the fourth quarter that doomed the team in a 40-34 loss. Wawasee’s record now sits at 3-5 this season, while Central Noble improves to 8-0. Fresh off of a close 52-50 loss to Columbia City Tuesday night, the Warriors picked up where they left off, scoring a majority of their first quarter points off of the three ball, nine of their eleven points. The back and forth contest never saw one team take too large of an advantage, with three lead changes in the first quarter, seven in the first half.
SYRACUSE, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Chip Shots: Full Measure Works Best For Both

Last Friday at the end of the Northern Lakes Conference boys’ basketball opener between Warsaw and Wawasee, I had a chance to see something I don’t usually pick up sitting in one of the media’s mezzanine spots in the Tiger Den, but I was treated to a different view at the scorer’s table.
WARSAW, IN
