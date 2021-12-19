High School Sports Recaps For 12/18

SYRACUSE – Taking on the 2A No. 1 Central Noble Cougars, the Warriors of Wawasee punched back every time they were knocked down in a close contest that came down to the wire. With the game tie through three quarters, it was the Warriors inability to score the ball in the fourth quarter that doomed the team in a 40-34 loss. Wawasee’s record now sits at 3-5 this season, while Central Noble improves to 8-0. Fresh off of a close 52-50 loss to Columbia City Tuesday night, the Warriors picked up where they left off, scoring a majority of their first quarter points off of the three ball, nine of their eleven points. The back and forth contest never saw one team take too large of an advantage, with three lead changes in the first quarter, seven in the first half.

SYRACUSE, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO