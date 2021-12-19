Knights wrap up road trip against Islanders

Vegas Golden Knights (19-11-0, first in the Pacific) vs. New York Islanders (8-12-5, seventh in the Metropolitan)

Elmont; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New York hosts the Vegas Golden Knights after Cal Clutterbuck scored two goals in the Islanders’ 3-1 win against the Bruins.

The Islanders are 2-5-2 at home. New York is last in the Eastern Conference averaging just 3.3 assists per game. Mathew Barzal leads the team with 12 total assists.

The Golden Knights are 9-5-0 on the road. Vegas is fifth in the Western Conference averaging 5.8 assists per game, led by Mark Stone with 0.9.

In their last meeting on Oct. 24, New York won 2-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Barzal leads the Islanders with 17 points, scoring five goals and adding 12 assists. Oliver Wahlstrom has three goals and five assists over the last 10 games for New York.

Jonathan Marchessault leads the Golden Knights with 13 goals and has 20 points. Max Pacioretty has 10 goals over the last 10 games for Vegas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Islanders: 3-4-3, averaging 2.3 goals, 4.1 assists, 4.2 penalties and 11.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game with a .921 save percentage.

Golden Knights: 7-3-0, averaging 4.2 goals, 7.6 assists, 3.4 penalties and 8.7 penalty minutes while allowing 2.9 goals per game with an .893 save percentage.

INJURIES: Islanders: Kyle Palmieri: day to day (lower body), Mathew Barzal: out (covid-19).

Golden Knights: None listed.

