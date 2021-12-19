ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steelers' Pat Freiermuth (concussion) will not return in Week 15

By Zack Bussiere
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth (concussion) has been ruled out for the remainder...

The Doctor Is In: Pat Freiermuth’s Path Through Concussion Protocol

Steelers TE Pat Freiermuth exited last Sunday’s game against the Tennessee Titans midway through the third quarter after catching a pass from QB Ben Roethlisberger that led to a fresh set of downs, but the end of the day for the reliable rookie. It looks like he may have taken a helmet hit from the defender and then landed with his head striking the ground, as well. There was no flag on the play. Freiermuth held on to the ball but remained on the ground for some time before being escorted to the locker room.
Pat Freiermuth out for Sunday’s game against Kansas City

If the Steelers are going to defeat the Chiefs on Sunday, they’ll have to do it without one of their key offensive weapons. Rookie tight end Pat Freiermuth has been ruled out with a concussion suffered during last week’s victory over the Titans. Freiermuth was unable to practice all week. He’s recorded 49 catches for [more]
Steelers Depot

2021 Stock Watch – TE Pat Freiermuth – Stock Down

Now that the regular season has begun, following yet another year of disappointment, a fourth consecutive season with no postseason victories, it’s time to take stock of where the Pittsburgh Steelers stand. Specifically where Steelers players stand individually based on what we have seen and are seeing over the course of the offseason and the regular season as it plays out. We will also be reviewing players based on their previous season and their prospects for the future. A stock evaluation can take a couple of different approaches and I’ll try to make clear my reasoning. In some cases, it will be based on more long-term trends. In other instances, it will be a direct response to something that just happened. Because of this, we can and will see a player more than once over the course of the season as we move forward.
