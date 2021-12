It can be hard to get a workout in between all the travel, large meals, and time spent with friends and family during the holidays. Your body may feel extra tight and stiff or out of whack. It is important to give yourself some grace and realize that this is a break for both body and mind. You don’t have to keep up the high-intensity training of your sport, but it is always good to move your body.

