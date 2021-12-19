Columbia Academy's first state title-winning coach dies

It was another Tiger win, when Hot Springs High’s own “Tony the Tiger” won first place in the New Mexico Bowl High School Mascot Challenge, Saturday, December 18. With our Tiger busting moves and performing his routine before a delighted crowd, his victory was sealed from the moment he started. Beneath the furry exterior and under the iconic “Tiger” head gear was Hot Springs High freshman, Cole Segura. A now familiar face to Tiger fans, Cole has been a feature of the Tiger cheer team, making appearances, performing and delighting young and old at the Tiger’s games and matches as well as other school assemblies and activities. His most recent performance routine marks his setting the bar even higher, both for himself and for high school mascots across New Mexico. We look forward to enjoying his sideline presence throughout this school year, and going onward.

