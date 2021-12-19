ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Columbia Academy's first state title-winning coach dies

By MAURICE PATTON Main Street Maury
mainstreetpreps.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLee Hayes, who led Columbia Academy to its first high school baseball state championship nearly 30 years ago during a coaching career that also included stops at Spring Hill, E.A. Cox and Whitthorne, died Friday at the age of 58. Hayes suffered a brain aneurysm at his home in...

www.mainstreetpreps.com

Comments / 0

Related
fox5atlanta.com

Roswell High School football quarterback Robbie Roper dies after surgery

ROSWELL, Ga. - Robbie Roper, the quarterback for Roswell High School, died Wednesday after complications from surgery, family and school officials confirmed via social media. He was 18 years-old. In a tweet on the high school senior’s Twitter, the Roper family confirmed the high school senior’s death. In...
ROSWELL, GA
mainstreetpreps.com

Dickson County wins first district tournament in bowling

Dickson County hosted the District 12 boys bowling tournament this past week as the Cougars were undefeated in the regular season and were rewarded with hosting the tournament. Before the semifinals and finals of the tournament, Dickson County also celebrated senior night and the Cougars had four seniors that were...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football#Baseball Coach#Coaching#Delta State#Columbia Academy#Bulldog#Martin Methodist#Big South League
washburnreview.org

Women’s basketball romps Rogers State for first home win

After picking up its first conference win of the season, Washburn women’s basketball looked to build its first winning streak of the season with a matchup against Rogers State Dec. 18. The Ichabods entered the afternoon 2-7 on the year but faced off with a Hillcats team looking for its first conference win of the season.
BASKETBALL
mainstreetpreps.com

Holidays interrupt coaching searches at Columbia Academy, Columbia Central

The best gifts for Kevin Eady and Pernell Knox may still be about a month away. Columbia Central’s principal and Columbia Academy’s athletics director are taking brief breaks to celebrate Christmas, but will resume their work almost immediately as they look to fill football coaching vacancies – ideally, in both cases, by the end of January.
HIGH SCHOOL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
hawaiiprepworld.com

Kahuku’s Leonard Ah You is a human wrecking ball in state title win

Thursday morning was different for Leonard Ah You and his neighbors in Laie. He was still asleep when the loudest of noises blared through the neighborhood. “I was woken up at 7 o’clock this morning. Auntie Peni Toilolo, she was blasting the tomahawk chop song driving through the community, telling everybody to wake up on the loudspeaker,” said Ah You, who had a state championship football game to play in another 12 hours. “I was like, oh man, the pressure’s on.”
FOOTBALL
mainstreetpreps.com

‘It was my first love’: Why future Power 5 football players Marcel Reed and Grayson Morgan from MBA have stuck with basketball

Kevin Anglin has seen his share of two-sport players in nearly two decades as the Montgomery Bell Academy basketball coach. Marcel Reed and Grayson Morgan are still rare. “We have a lot of guys that do both (football and basketball),” Anglin said. “They’re not always as high of a level as those two guys are.”
COLLEGE SPORTS
gpkmedia.com

Another Tiger Champion - Tiger's Mascot Wins State Title

It was another Tiger win, when Hot Springs High’s own “Tony the Tiger” won first place in the New Mexico Bowl High School Mascot Challenge, Saturday, December 18. With our Tiger busting moves and performing his routine before a delighted crowd, his victory was sealed from the moment he started. Beneath the furry exterior and under the iconic “Tiger” head gear was Hot Springs High freshman, Cole Segura. A now familiar face to Tiger fans, Cole has been a feature of the Tiger cheer team, making appearances, performing and delighting young and old at the Tiger’s games and matches as well as other school assemblies and activities. His most recent performance routine marks his setting the bar even higher, both for himself and for high school mascots across New Mexico. We look forward to enjoying his sideline presence throughout this school year, and going onward.
HIGH SCHOOL
mainstreetpreps.com

Beech boys stay undefeated with win over Pearl-Cohn

SHACKLE ISLAND — Depending on who you ask or which poll service you use, the Beech boys basketball team is the best in the state in Class 4A. But December rankings mean nothing and will have little to no bearing on the season’s outcome in two-plus months. Head...
HIGH SCHOOL
mainstreetpreps.com

Lady Eagles battle back, defeat Brentwood for Holiday Tournament Championship

SHACKLE ISLAND — Brentwood guard Sydney Ryan finished the first half with 19 points leading the Lady Bruins to a 32-18 halftime advantage over Westmoreland in the Beech Holiday Championship Wednesday night. The 14-point advantage looked like it would carry into the second half, but a gritty, determined Lady...
BASKETBALL
mainstreetpreps.com

Westmoreland advances to Beech Holiday Tournament Championship

SHACKLE ISLAND — For the second time this season, the Westmoreland Lady Eagles got the best of Beech High School as EJ Perry’s crew walked away with a 48-47 victory in the semifinal round of the Beech Holiday Tournament on Tuesday. Their first victory over Beech, 46-44, opened...
WESTMORELAND, TN
hawaiiprepworld.com

A perfect ’10’: Liona Lefau is everywhere in Kahuku’s state-title win

Where there’s one to begin the job, there’s another to finish it. When coaches say a game can change on three or four plays, they’re also inferring that elite players like Liona Lefau and Leonard Ah You are on the field. Lefau and Ah You capped a perfect season for Kahuku with scintillating plays on defense, offense and special teams in a 49-14 dusting of No. 2-ranked Saint Louis on Thursday night.
KAHUKU, HI

Comments / 0

Community Policy