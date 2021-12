For the first time in 100 years, civilians were permitted to approach and lay flowers on the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. One area student was among those to enjoy this honor. Johnny Miller, and members of the Cumberland Civil Air Patrol, traveled to Arlington National Cemetery on Nov. 10 to observe the centennial of our nation’s most revered memorial. This public laying of flowers was among several events and activities planned to mark the 100th year of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

MILITARY ・ 14 DAYS AGO