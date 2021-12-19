Man Arrested In Connection With Death Of Girlfriend In Garden Grove

GARDEN GROVE (CBSLA) — Authorities say a 55-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the death of his long-term girlfriend in Garden Grove.

Manuel Martin Veerman of Garden Grove was booked into Orange County Jail on suspicion of murder after being questioned.

According to police, officers were dispatched to a home in the 13600 block of Glenhaven Drive just before 3 p.m. Saturday.

When they arrived, they located a woman with major trauma to her face and head. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses told police that the woman was heard in an argument with a man who left the scene.

Using the description provided by witnesses, officers were able to locate the suspect, who was later identified as Veerman.

During the investigation, police have learned that Veerman and the victim were in a long-term dating relationship.

An investigation is underway and witnesses are asked to call the Garden Grove Police Department Det. Camara at (714) 741-5824.