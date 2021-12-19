The Nets’ backpedaling lets Kyrie Irving put himself in harm’s way

It is easy to see the forces of cause and effect that might lead the unvaccinated Kyrie Irving to enter the NBA’s health and safety protocols, signifying that he’s tested positive or inconclusive for COVID-19, mere hours after the decision was made he would return to the Nets as a part-time player.

It is somewhat harder to see how we got here in the first place. It was not so long ago that the very same Nets organization announced it would prefer to go without Irving’s services rather than make use of him on a part-time basis due his unwillingness to be vaccinated against the virus that continues to plague the United States and the NBA. The Nets said at the time that it was what was best for the team.

On Saturday, Nets brass backpedaled harder than the players Irving crosses on a regular basis.

“Several months ago, we made a decision that was based around what was best for the team. What was best for the team at that point was continuity, and I think we all see that continuity right now, over the course of the last week, and whatever the future looks like, may be out of the window for a while,” Marks said on Saturday. “And we’ve gotta navigate that as best we can, and that’s something we’ve always strived to do, is make the best decision for what’s best for the team. That’s been our principle the whole way through here and this was a decision on what’s best for the team right now.”

The question of “what’s best” is relative, of course. Irving is among just 3% of NBA players who have not received at least one dose a COVID-19 vaccine so far this season. As of September 2021, unvaccinated Americans make up 44% of the country’s population but account for 85% of COVID-19 hospital admissions, according to data from Epic . Americans aged 18-29 — Irving’s 30th birthday is on March 23 — make up 36% of those not-fully-vaccinated hospital admissions , the largest percentage by age demographic. Would it be best, then, for the Nets not to place a player with these risk factors into an environment where he puts himself and others at increased risk ?

“[Potential health complications are] something to consider,” Steve Nash said on Saturday. “Having said that, he’s a young man in great health. I think he’s ... the odds of him having something catastrophic happen are small. But yeah, this virus concerns me in every corner and aspect of its short life so far. That’s a concern, but it’s also a concern for the vaccinated. So it’s just something we’re having to live with in our world these days.”

At the end of the day, it comes down to responsibility. Make no mistake: The Nets have absolutely acquiesced to more selfish forces by backpedaling on their initial decision. By allowing Irving to return, unvaccinated, and on a part-time basis, they are eroding the continuity they sought and the increased safety they earned. But the fact that they were in a position to have to make such a decision is a reflection of every other party along the way passing the buck until someone had to make a hard choice. The NBA, New York State, the United States government, and not least of all, Irving himself.

Irving’s health will be at greater risk going forward than it was while he was in exile, but that is only the case because of his own personal decision not to be vaccinated.

“Personal decision” is another funny turn of phrase in the COVID-19 era. At the public health level, there is no such thing as a personal choice when it comes to managing a pandemic, you will have heard endlessly by now. But even beyond that obligatory (but true) maxim, a great many Nets have been broadly affected by Irving’s so-called personal choice.

Even before the recent culling of the roster by COVID-related absences, the loads Kevin Durant and James Harden have been forced to carry this season are staggering. Durant ranks fourth in the NBA in minutes per game (37), which would rank as the most minutes he’s played in a single season since he ranked third in 2013-14 at 38.5 minutes per game. That was the season Russell Westbrook missed the first half of, recovering from the torn meniscus he suffered in the previous season’s playoff encounter with Patrick Beverley.

Harden is not too far behind Durant at eighth in minutes per game (36.2), and both have had to play more games and more minutes without Irving in the rotation due to his vaccination status. Prior to Durant’s entry into the health and safety protocols on Saturday, he had played in 27 of a possible 29 games this season, including both games in two of this season’s three sets of back-to-backs to date.

“I hate to say this, but it’s almost like we’ve gone back to six months or a year ago, unfortunately, with the cases rising,” Marks said. “And the lessons we’re learning from there also deal with the workload, and the workload for our players has been immense. I give our guys a lot of credit, not just Kevin but the entire roster, for how many minutes they’ve played and with the spirit with which they’ve played.”

It was only four months ago the Nets decided not to let Irving play due to his vaccination status. As the year comes to a close, it’s become clear the Nets no longer feel they can afford to care about his status, or whether his status compromises his health more than others in an NBA with more than 60 players in the health and safety protocols. Irving has put them in an impossible situation, and finally, they have taken the easiest way out.

“We discussed everything here, and I think there’s also a risk for Kyrie when a guy comes in and if they’re not vaccinated,” Marks said. “I don’t want to get into those types of discussions, but that’s a risk for him coming into this environment, not just the team and so forth. But we’re all well aware of the status and his status moving forward and how we’ll navigate this as best we can.”