ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Final ranking of year puts Masters field at 83 and counting

By Associated Press
Idaho8.com
 5 days ago

The field for the Masters in April is now at 83 and counting. That list for now includes Tiger Woods but...

localnews8.com

Comments / 0

Related
Bwog

Field Notes: Almost Finals Edition

Yeah. I don’t want to talk about it. Well this was some fucking week for Bwog. had four rounds of nervous poops in the hour before my EMT exam. went to my boyfriend’s religious college for a hot sec and my anxiety levels got fucked up for the next few days.
MENTAL HEALTH
Idaho8.com

World champ Nathan Chen looks ahead as Olympic push begins

Few if any athletes have had a run — well, a skate — like Nathan Chen since 2018. Chen finished fifth in the men’s figure skating event at the Pyeongchang Games, following a fiasco of a short program for 17th place with a rousing free skate that he won to lift him near the medals podium. Since then, Chen took gold at every competition until Skate America this past October. That includes three world titles, the only two Grand Prix finals held, and the three most recent of his five consecutive U.S. championships. His stumble to third place at Skate America was a shock to the system. Maybe not of Chen’s system, but to the rest of the figure skating world.
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tiger Woods
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Hawaii Bowl Decision

Tomorrow’s EasyPost Hawai’i Bowl will not take place after Hawaii dropped out of the game tonight, citing COVID-19, injury and transfer issues. Memphis, the Rainbow Warriors’ opponent in the game, had already arrived on the island and begun preparations to play. Now, the Tigers will have to begin the long flight home, though we hope they at least get to enjoy some time in the sun.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Idaho8.com

Jags’ Armstead nears ‘endgame’ after COVID scare, year away

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Ryquell Armstead spent all last season on the COVID-19 list. He first landed there in early August after testing positive when the Jacksonville Jaguars reported for training camp. He was later hospitalized with respiratory issues and eventually diagnosed with myocarditis, an inflammation of the middle layer of the heart wall. He wasn’t allowed to do anything physical for eight months. Football was an afterthought. Health and family became top priorities. He spoke publicly about his ordeal for the first time Thursday. He’s expected to get back on the field for the first time in nearly two years Sunday.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Masters#World Golf#Ap#Pga Tour
Idaho8.com

Key Bears players search for meaning in 4-10 season

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Bears are trying to find meaning in their final three games and for young players such as Justin Fields and Darnell Mooney it’s easy. However for veteran defensive players Akiem Hicks and Alec Ogletree the season’s end could mean saying his good-bye to Chicago. Hicks has been saying so long to fans after six seasons but it’s going to make his finish even tougher now because he was put on the reserve/COVID-19 list Thursday after making two sacks on Monday night against Minnesota. Chicago remains focused on Fields and he heads into Sunday’s game in Seattle nursing an ankle injury, looking to end a seven-game losing streak as the starter.
NFL
Idaho8.com

Rutgers to replace Texas A&M in Gator Bowl vs. Wake Forest

Rutgers will replace Texas A&M in the Gator Bowl against Wake Forest after an NCAA committee decided to adhere to an existing policy for making teams with 5-7 records bowl eligible. Texas A&M pulled out of the game in Jacksonville, Florida, scheduled for New Year’s Eve because of a lack of available players. The Aggies were having issues with COVID-19, plus injuries, opt-outs and player transfers. NCAA rules allow teams with 5-7 records to be bowl eligible if there are not enough six-win teams to fill all the spots. The 5-7 teams with the highest Academic Progress Rate scores have first crack at open slots, and Rutgers was atop that list. The Scarlet Knights now have less than a week to get ready to play one of the highest-scoring teams in the country.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Idaho8.com

NBA-leading Suns win 5th straight, beating Thunder 113-101

PHOENIX (AP) — Devin Booker scored 30 points, Cam Johnson added 21 while making all five of his 3-point attempts and the Phoenix Suns won their fifth straight game, beating the Oklahoma City Thunder 113-101. Booker splashed home a long 3-pointer at the third quarter buzzer to give the NBA-leading Suns an 82-69 lead after they trailed by three at halftime. Deandre Ayton added 19 points and 12 rebounds. Chris Paul had 16 points and seven assists. Johnson was the catalyst for another great night from the Suns’ bench. He made all seven of his shots from the field. Shai Gilgeous Alexander had 29 points for the Thunder.
NBA
KCAU 9 News

Morningside tops final NAIA football rankings

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Fresh off capturing their third NAIA Football National Championship in four years, Morningside (Iowa) takes all 18 first-place votes in the postseason edition of the NAIA Football FirstDown PlayBook Top 25 Poll. Runner-up Grand View (Iowa) is second and the previous number one team Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) slots in third after being upset in […]
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Sports
Idaho8.com

Bama’s Anderson dominates blockers, but sisters were tougher

Will Anderson Jr. can muscle past or blow by blockers with regularity. His five older sisters were tougher to dominate. Alabama’s sophomore All-America linebacker says with a laugh, “they terrorized me every day.” Now, Anderson is terrorizing opposing quarterbacks and running backs. The Bronko Nagurski Award winner leads the nation with 15 1/2 sacks and 32 1/2 tackles for loss heading into the top-ranked Crimson Tide’s playoff game against No. 4 Cincinnati on Dec. 31. Anderson is the Tide’s best pass rusher since the late Hall of Famer Derrick Thomas.
FOOTBALL
Idaho8.com

Lipinski, Weir and White evaluate nationals and Olympics

So you think the Olympics frazzle the nerves more than any event? Well, how about just getting to the games? Three of America’s premier skaters of yore — Olympic gold medalist Tara Lipinski, silver medalist Tanith White and three-time U.S. champion Johnny Weir — explain that the stress at the national championships can be as excruciating as anything the Olympics cause. As U.S. skaters, led by three-time world champion Nathan Chen, and outstanding ice dance couples Madison Hubbell and Zach Donohue, and Madison Chock and Evan Bates, prepare for nationals during the first week in January in Nashville, they need to be aware of the pressure ahead.
SPORTS
Idaho8.com

Russian ladies, Hanyu in Japan chasing Winter Olympic berths

The attention of the figure skating world rests squarely on the Eastern Hemisphere this week. The Russian national championships should reveal Olympic favorites for the women’s competition. With four of the top five skaters in the current world rankings, led by record-setting Kamila Valiyeva, there’s a chance the Russians could sweep the medals podium in the ladies competition when the Beijing Games begin in less than six weeks. At the Japanese nationals, two-time and reigning Olympic gold medalist Yuzuru Hanyu will make his season debut after dealing with a series of injuries.
SPORTS
Idaho8.com

2-time Olympic champ Hanyu spectacular at Japanese nationals

Two-time and reigning Olympic champion Yuzuru Hanyu returned from a long injury layoff to land two quadruple jumps and score a world-leading 111.31 points in his short program at the Japanese championships. Hanyu and American skater Nathan Chen are expected to go toe-to-toe for Olympic gold at the Beijing Games in February. Hanyu leads reigning Olympic silver medalist Shoma Uno by nearly 10 points heading into the free skate. At the Russian championships, Olympic favorite Kamila Valieva landed four triple jumps during her packed short program to score 90.38 points. She leads Sofia Muravieva and Anna Shcherbakova by nine points heading into the free skate.
SPORTS
Idaho8.com

Christmas boost: NBA continues quest for more shots in arms

The NBA’s Christmas message to its teams was a refrain it has been using for weeks: Get boosted. With the number of players on the league’s health and safety protocols list still hovering around 100, the league and the National Basketball Players Association continue to hammer home the importance of booster shots. Every NBA team, by Dec. 31, must arrange a booster-shot event for players, staff and family members, the latest mandate from the league in its quest to get the skyrocketing virus numbers under control.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy