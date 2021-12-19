Bernstein: Voting rights fight is the top story

Former Donald Trump advisor and right wing extremist podcaster Steve Bannon has vowed that he will take over the entire "election apparatus" of the US. Mr Bannon, who has been indicted on contempt charges for refusing to cooperate with the congressional investigation into the 6 January Capitol riot, made the comments on Monday. He claimed that he and his cohort were going to get the 2020 election "decertified”, as he continues to push the incorrect and fraudulent narrative that Mr Trump actually won the election. The election cannot be decertified. He said that he was happy Democrats were focused...

