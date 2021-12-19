Bernstein: Voting rights fight is the top story

President Joe Biden has pledged to "keep up the fight" for stalled voting rights legislation as he addressed graduates at South Carolina State University, a historically Black school in Orangeburg. His visit is a manifestation of a decades-long relationship between him and House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn, a South Carolina Democrat. The historically Black school is Clyburn's alma mater. Delivering the commencement address, Biden bemoaned Republican opposition to voting rights bills that have stalled in the 50-50 Senate following passage by the Democratic-controlled House, telling his audience that “that other team” has blocked even debate over the measures.
