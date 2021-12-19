ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Bernstein: Voting rights fight is the top story

By CNN
CNN
CNN
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Carl Bernstein calls the GOP “a party committed to keeping Americans from...

www.cnn.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

White House reiterates that US is ready to act if Russia invades Ukraine

Washington (CNN) — The Biden administration on Thursday reiterated its warnings to Russia over a potential invasion of Ukraine, with one senior administration official telling reporters that the US is "ready to act if and when we need to." "We have been clear that there will be significant consequences"...
POTUS
The Independent

‘You must act’: Over 800 religious leaders pressure Biden to pass voting rights law

President Joe Biden is facing more pressure to shepherd the passage of voting rights legislation through the Senate and on Thursday received a letter from hundreds of US faith leaders urging his party to act.As the midterm campaign season begins to pick up steam and states have released new district maps which appear to give Republicans a greater advantage than before, the calls to pass legislation that would increase federal oversight of state voting laws as a means of protecting the access to the vote in minority communities have grown louder as experts have said that a wave of...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carl Bernstein
Herald-Palladium

In SC, Biden pledges fight for voting rights, police reform

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (AP) — President Joe Biden pledged Friday to fight for stalled voting rights and police reform legislation, addressing graduates of South Carolina State University amid the harsh reality that months of talks with lawmakers have failed to move the measures closer to becoming law. Biden spoke at...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Democrat-Herald

Biden vows voting rights fight at SC commencement

President Joe Biden has pledged to "keep up the fight" for stalled voting rights legislation as he addressed graduates at South Carolina State University, a historically Black school in Orangeburg. His visit is a manifestation of a decades-long relationship between him and House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn, a South Carolina Democrat. The historically Black school is Clyburn's alma mater. Delivering the commencement address, Biden bemoaned Republican opposition to voting rights bills that have stalled in the 50-50 Senate following passage by the Democratic-controlled House, telling his audience that “that other team” has blocked even debate over the measures.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Post

The danger of seeking compromise on voting rights

Rachel Shelden is an associate professor of history at Penn State and director of the George and Ann Richards Civil War Era Center. This week, congressional Democrats announced that they would shift their focus from the Build Back Better bill to comprehensive legislation on voting rights. This transition is no doubt prompted by Democrats on the ground, who have called Trump-allied Republicans’ efforts to obtain state political positions and pass restrictive voting laws a “five alarm fire.” But so far Democratic leaders have struggled to convince moderates of the severity of the crisis; instead, senators like Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.) have reiterated their view that any legislation on voting rights should be bipartisan.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Colorado Springs Independent

Opinion: Voting rights, right now

I have a young progressive friend who is working toward a Ph.D. and plans to be a professor of something or other. We’re coffee shop friends, and when we bump into each other, which is often, we usually take time to discuss the issues of the day and typically end our conversation — one nearly always laced with laughter — deeply depressed.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Voting Rights#Gop#Americans
Beaver County Times

Letter: Defend our voting rights

Three cheers for Gov. Wolf in joining with dozens of other state governors urging Congress to pass the John Lewis Voting Rights Bill. Let’s make sure Casey and Lamb stay on course. What’s just as important is backing Josh Shapiro to be our next governor. He’s done a good job beating back all the "Big Lie" GOP efforts to curb voting in the races to come. And do away with the stupid gerrymandered "barbell" district map that takes Beaver County through...
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Fox News

Politico raises eyebrows with evidence-free claim Kamala Harris is victim of coordinated Hispanic radio attack

Politco raised eyebrows Tuesday with a heavily criticized report that Vice President Kamala Harris is the victim of a coordinated attack to ruin her reputation among listeners of Hispanic radio in South Florida. The story, "Democrats riled by Spanish-language radio attacks on Kamala Harris," by Christopher Cadelago and Eugene Daniels...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

‘Evil takes no breaks’: Warnings as Steve Bannon vows to take over America’s entire ‘election apparatus’

Former Donald Trump advisor and right wing extremist podcaster Steve Bannon has vowed that he will take over the entire "election apparatus" of the US. Mr Bannon, who has been indicted on contempt charges for refusing to cooperate with the congressional investigation into the 6 January Capitol riot, made the comments on Monday. He claimed that he and his cohort were going to get the 2020 election "decertified”, as he continues to push the incorrect and fraudulent narrative that Mr Trump actually won the election. The election cannot be decertified. He said that he was happy Democrats were focused...
ELECTIONS
abc17news.com

‘This battle is not over:’ Biden pledges to ‘keep up the fight’ on voting rights as Republicans block legislation

President Joe Biden on Friday pledged to “keep up the fight” to pass voting rights legislation that remains stalled in Congress due to Republican opposition, as he delivered the commencement address at a historically Black university in South Carolina. “I’ve never seen anything like the unrelenting assault on...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
CNN

CNN

784K+
Followers
122K+
Post
626M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy