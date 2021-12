Turns out the most COVID-free place on the planet might just be shark-infested waters. In new findings published in Nature Communications, researchers say they have discovered that a protein unique to sharks is able to neutralize the COVID-19 virus and its variants. “These small antibody-like proteins can get into nooks and crannies that human antibodies cannot access,” Aaron LeBeau, a pathologist from the University of Wisconsin-Madison and a co-author of the new study, said in a statement. “They can form these very unique geometries. This allows them to recognize structures in [coronavirus] proteins that our human antibodies cannot.”

