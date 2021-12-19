ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

Wrap up holiday shopping with these 18 top deals from Amazon

By Jennifer Manfrin, BestReviews
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18XjEu_0dRAcQsB00

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details.

Whether you are looking for a few last-minute gifts or a treat for yourself, there are still many great deals to be found. We browsed Amazon for deep discounts and found an awesome drone , a top-selling espresso machine and much more.

Our list of the best Amazon deals of the day includes many items that will arrive in time to wrap and place under the Christmas tree. So as you prepare for the fast-approaching holidays, spend a little time this weekend shopping and saving with our latest deals roundup.

Best deals to shop today

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qiPLJ_0dRAcQsB00

Sony A80J 77-Inch Bravia XR OLED TV: $501.99 off at Amazon

With impressive sound, remarkable image quality and speedy smart technology, Sony’s Bravia XR TV takes home entertainment to the next level. The huge 77-inch screen adds to the lifelike quality of your favorite shows, movies and sports, which you can find via built-in Alexa.

Shop Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lnriv_0dRAcQsB00

Nebula Cosmos Max 4K Projector: $400 off at Amazon

The Cosmos Max Projector will turn any room into a home theater thanks to its ability to produce a huge display in 4K resolution. While it’s great for showing old videos, it’s also compatible with top streaming apps for endless entertainment possibilities.

Shop Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2goaq9_0dRAcQsB00

DJI FPV First-Person View Drone Combo: $300 off at Amazon

If you’re looking for an awe-inspiring present for the drone enthusiast in your life, you can’t go wrong with a DJI drone. This model offers an outstanding 4K camera that takes amazing photos. It’s fun to fly, too.

Shop Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LfSEk_0dRAcQsB00

Apple iMac: $299.01 off at Amazon

It’s difficult to decide what’s best about the Apple iMac — the immersive 5K Retina display? The awesome memory? Maybe the speedy performance? You don’t have to decide, because this model offers it all, along with a practical 27-inch screen.

Shop Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZFFde_0dRAcQsB00

Eufy Security EufyCam 2 Pro Wireless Home Security Camera System: $87 off at Amazon

The EufyCam 2 Pro makes an excellent gift for a new homeowner. The comprehensive system offers four cameras to keep a close watch on a home’s perimeter. It’s easy to set up and pair with a smartphone for intuitive monitoring.

Shop Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Nh7Ri_0dRAcQsB00

JKing Electric Skateboard: $82.35 off at Amazon

This electric skateboard performs like a pro, hitting speeds up to 26 miles per hour. Safety lights, durable construction and a powerful motor are highlights of the extensive feature set.

Shop Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TanMi_0dRAcQsB00

DeWalt 20-Volt Max Cordless Drill Combo Kit: $210 off at Amazon

Any do-it-yourselfer will love DeWalt’s six-tool combo kit, ideal for home repairs as well as new projects. It comes with a drill/driver, grinder, oscillating multi-tool, an impact driver and circular and reciprocating saws, plus two batteries so the cordless tools are always ready to work.

Shop Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47zh9q_0dRAcQsB00

Breville Duo Temp Pro Espresso Machine: $90 off at Amazon

Want to impress the espresso connoisseur on your list? The Duo Temp Pro makes flavorful brews with perfectly frothed milk, just like you’d expect from top coffeehouses. It comes well-stocked with essential accessories.

Shop Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SpGgH_0dRAcQsB00

Mevo Start Wireless Live Streaming Camera: $60 off at Amazon

From adventurers to influencers, the Mevo live streaming camera is designed for portability and effortless live streaming with versatile connectivity. HD resolution and quality audio deliver pro-level results on top platforms. It’s straightforward to set up and gets long battery life, too.

Shop Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=376KDU_0dRAcQsB00

Sidiz T50 Home Office Desk Chair: $53.85 off at Amazon

Anyone who works from home or spends a lot of time on a computer needs a comfortable chair like this model that features adjustable armrests and lumbar support. The back is made of breathable mesh for added comfort during hours of work or play.

Shop Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FCxfo_0dRAcQsB00

SoundBot Water Resistant Bluetooth 3.0 Shower Speaker: $14.99 off at Amazon

Don’t let the SoundBot’s size and low price fool you — this Bluetooth speaker has a lot to offer in a small package. In addition to clear sound and reliable connectivity, it boasts a water-resistant build so the entertainment doesn’t have to stop in wet conditions.

Shop Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wdqEH_0dRAcQsB00

Logitech 5.1 Surround Sound Speaker System: $99.01 off at Amazon

Setting up a home theater is easy with this Logitech 5.1 system that produces surround sound with cinema-like quality. The console sports a sleek, modern design so it fits nicely with existing components.

Shop Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qsF5k_0dRAcQsB00

Ivation 6-in-1 Wine Gift Set: $5 off at Amazon

If you always buy a bottle of wine for a wine lover, pair it with this gift set that has a rechargeable electric opener and aerator. What’s more, it includes a vacuum preserver for fresh, delicious wine every time.

Shop Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vMRik_0dRAcQsB00

Hover-1 Titan Electric Hoverboard: $50 off at Amazon

This sporty hoverboard can travel up to 8 miles with each charge for long-lasting rides. The built-in Bluetooth speaker pairs easily with a smartphone to set ride time to music.

Shop Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gKT1m_0dRAcQsB00

Lego Minecraft Building Kit: $11.99 off at Amazon

Not only will this Lego kit appeal to a young builder, it also features a Minecraft theme young fans will love. It’s appropriate for ages 8 and up, so it’s a good option for kids who have mastered standard Lego building bricks and are ready to discover a more challenging kit.

Shop Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47c82i_0dRAcQsB00

Yeti Tundra Haul Portable Wheeled Cooler: $133.79 off at Amazon

Yeti products are rugged and built for adventures, and this cooler is made to be easy to maneuver to the campsite, backyard cookout or beach trip. That’s because it has tough wheels and a strong handle for superior portability. The spacious interior can accommodate as many as 45 cans.

Shop Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LpBcK_0dRAcQsB00

Baby Trend EZ Bouncer: $18 off at Amazon

The EZ Bouncer by Baby Trend keeps baby engaged for hours with built-in music, a toy bar and soft, comfortable design. Parents will appreciate the three-point safety harness that will keep a little one safe and secure.

Shop Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4E6WPr_0dRAcQsB00

Cuisinart Coffee Center: $210.91 off at Amazon

Sometimes coffee lovers need a full pot, and other times a single cup will do. With the Cuisinart Coffee Center, they can brew coffee their way — there’s a 12-cup carafe on one side and a single-cup brewer on the other, all in one sleek machine.

Shop Now

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Jennifer Manfrin writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 46 Charlotte.

Comments / 0

Related
Fox 46 Charlotte

The top 15 deals under $100 on Amazon available now

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. The holiday shopping season may be winding down, but that doesn’t mean you can’t still find popular items at unbeatable prices. And if you’re like most shoppers, you are searching for ways to save money after spending on Christmas gifts. In fact, now is a […]
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Last Minute Gifts#Holiday Shopping#Design#Bestreviews#Bravia Xr Tv#K Projector#Dji Fpv
BGR.com

20 crazy Amazon Black Friday deals that are about to disappear

Don’t ask how, don’t ask why, and don’t ask how long they’ll be around. All you need to know is that dozens of the best Black Friday deals from Amazon in 2021 have somehow reappeared. With Christmas right around the corner, however, there’s no question that these deals will start ending very soon. Maybe it’s an early Christmas miracle. Or perhaps Amazon is just making one last push to boost sales. Whatever the case, so many of our readers’ favorite deals from Black Friday and Cyber Monday have just come back. And that’s after they disappeared more than a week ago....
INTERNET
The Verge

Alexa is nagging you more because Amazon knows you don’t care about its new features

If you regularly use an Alexa device, you’ve probably been upsold by Amazon’s assistant at some point. Ask Alexa to carry out some basic task like setting a timer, and it will finish its response with a cheery “By the way, did you know I could [insert feature you’ve never heard of here].” As highlighted in a recent report from Bloomberg, this is because Amazon knows that users aren’t really getting stuck into the full range of Alexa’s capabilities.
TECHNOLOGY
BGR.com

10 Amazon deals you need to see on Saturday: 99¢ Amazon Smart Plug, gift cards, more

Christmas is almost here, which means a few things. First and foremost, it means you’ll hopefully get to see some friends and family to celebrate. And second, it means there’s one last chance at Amazon to get the most popular products of the season with deep discounts. From Apple’s AirPods Pro with MagSafe for just $179 and huge discounts on Roomba robot vacuums to a big Instant Pot sale you need to see to believe, there are so many fantastic deals on Amazon right now. You can see all of Amazon’s incredible Christmas 2021 deals right here. Or, if you just want...
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Amazon
WBRE

Amazon’s tablet costs $200 less than an iPad — here’s what I found

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. I have a fair amount of experience using tablets. In the past, I have primarily used iPads, yet I sometimes struggle to justify the high cost for something I mostly use only to view media, browse the web and play the periodic app-based game. So, when it […]
ELECTRONICS
gearjunkie.com

Savings Scramble: Deals for Last-Minute Holiday Shopping

It’s not too late to score those items on your holiday shopping list at a discount. Finish the gifting season strong with savings from these brands. Ho, ho, ho-ly cow, we’re already well into December! If you’re like me and dropped the ball on holiday shopping, there is no need to fret just yet, because several brands are still offering great deals on apparel and gear.
SHOPPING
SPY

Dear Holiday Procrastinators: These Are The Best Places To Buy Gift Cards Online

The holiday season can be kind of rough, especially with this year’s rampant shipping delays. At a time when there’s always doubt that the gift we may want to get is going to be available or arrive on time, an option like a gift card becomes increasingly more appealing. Of course, if you’re reading this, then you’re already well past holiday shipping deadlines, and digital gift cards are pretty much the procrastinating gift giver’s last resort. So if you’ve left your holiday shopping for the last-last minute, or if the gifts you ordered are delayed until after Christmas, where are...
SHOPPING
News 8 WROC

Best holiday gift baskets

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which holiday gift basket is best? The holidays can be a stressful and often chaotic time for finding and giving the perfect gifts. Take the guesswork out of the holiday season with the perfect holiday gift baskets for the people on your holiday gift list. […]
SHOPPING
WYTV.com

17 best deals from Amazon, Dick’s, Ulta and other top retailers available now

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. As the year comes to a close, big retailers such as Amazon, Chewy, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Home Depot, Kohl’s, Ulta and more are trying hard to end 2021 on a high note. This is why you can still find an abundance of deep discounts across the board.
TRAVEL
BGR.com

Enhance your entertainment with a TV soundbar from Amazon’s big sale

Don't Miss: Friday’s deals: 150+ crazy Amazon holiday deals that disappear today Enjoying a night watching TV is the quintessential winter evening. Showing a movie on the screen while your family is on the couch around you makes for a great night. But how do you better enhance that kind of setting? There are multiple ways. Snagging Amazon’s most popular smart TV while it’s on sale would be a good idea. But if you like the TV that you have, adding a TV soundbar would be the next step. A TV soundbar to boost the experience of watching sports, movies, or TV...
TV SHOWS
Fox 46 Charlotte

Fox 46 Charlotte

16K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX 46 Charlotte is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.fox46.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy