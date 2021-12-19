ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Meta takes action against spyware companies targeting 50K individuals

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NWPAl_0dRAc21E00

( The Hill ) – Meta, the parent company of Facebook, on Thursday announced that it was taking action to crackdown on seven surveillance-for-hire companies that had attempted to target around 50,000 users.

The company detailed its concerns around the surveillance groups in a threat report released Thursday, noting that it had disabled accounts used by the groups, shared its findings with other platforms and security researchers, had issued cease and desist warnings to six of the groups, and was warning impacted individuals in over 100 countries.

Those targeted included journalists, human rights activists, government dissidents, families of opposition members, members of the clergy, and many others.

The companies Meta took action against, after a months-long investigation, were Israeli firm Cobwebs Technologies, whose spyware had been used to collect information on targets across a variety of social media platforms and the dark web. A second Israeli company, Cognyte, was also among those impacted by the actions announced Thursday, with 100 Facebook and Instagram accounts linked to Cognyte taken down.

Other companies impacted were Israeli-based groups Black Cube and Bluehawk CI, with 400 Facebook and Instagram accounts taken down connected to the two, India-based BellTroX, with 400 Facebook accounts posing as politicians and journalists taken down, and North Macedonian company Cytrox, which was tied to 300 Facebook and Instragram accounts that were removed.

The seventh group studied by Facebook was an unidentified Chinese entity, which was the only group that Meta was unable to issue a cease and desist order to. The Chinese entity was linked to 100 Facebook and Instagram accounts that were developing spyware for most operating systems, including iOS, Android, and Windows.

Nathaniel Gleicher, the head of Security Policy at Facebook, told reporters ahead of the report’s release that the online surveillance industry is akin to “indiscriminate targeting on behalf of the highest bidder.”

“Cyber mercenaries often claim that their services and surveillance ware are meant to focus on tracking criminals and terrorists, but our investigations and similar investigations by indepdendent researchers, our industry peers, and governments have demonstrated that the targeting is in fact indiscriminate,” Gleicher said.

The report was released amid the ongoing fallout of the addition of Israel company NSO Group to the Commerce Department’s “entity list” last month.

The move effectively blacklisted the company, and the step was taken over allegations that its Pegasus spyware had been sold to foreign governments that used to crackdown on dissidents and other groups. Since then, NSO Group has been in freefall, with The Wall Street Journal reporting earlier this week that executives were considering selling the business.

The Commerce Department also blacklisted three other companies–Israeli company Candiru,  Russian group Positive Technologies, and Singapore’s Computer Security Initiative Consultancy–over similar concerns.

Despite the actions taken by the U.S. government, Gleicher and other researchers stressed in the report the need to do more to protect consumers.

“For our collective response against abuse to be effective, it is imperative for technology platforms, civil society and democratic governments to raise the costs on this global industry and disincentivize these abusive surveillance-for-hire services,” the researchers wrote. “Our hope with this threat report is to contribute to this global effort and help shine the light on this industry.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 46 Charlotte.

Comments / 0

Related
Fox 46 Charlotte

Atrium Health in Charlotte welcomes the holiday’s ‘tiniest patients’

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Atrium Health is making the holiday’s “tiniest patients” feel at home this Christmas as families celebrate the magical time of year. “The Christmas Spirit is alive at Atrium Health Levine Children’s Hospital!” said Atrium Health officials. “We will be caring for these babies in our neonatal intensive care unit […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

18 workers fired under NC order mandating COVID shot or test

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Eighteen North Carolina state workers been fired over their refusal to comply with an executive order Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper issued this summer compelling employees to get a COVID-19 vaccine or be tested weekly, as of Dec. 17. The North Carolina Office of State Human Resources provided the dismissal figure to […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
Benzinga

Meta Admits ~50K Facebook Users Were Spied Upon

Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: FB) admitted that private surveillance companies targeted ~50,000 Facebook users. Meta, which owns and operates Instagram, WhatsApp, and Messenger, alerted the potential victims. Meta banned seven “surveillance-for-hire” companies from its platforms. The companies include Cobwebs Technologies, Cognyte, Black Cube, Blue Hawk CI, BellTroX, Cytrox,...
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Computer Security#Mercenaries#Spyware#Israeli#Cobwebs Technologies#Cognyte#North Macedonian#Chinese#Ios
cyberscoop.com

Meta takes down 7 hacking-for-hire operations that targeted 50,000 users

Facebook's new Meta logo. (Photo illustration by Chesnot/Getty Images) Meta removed seven “surveillance-for-hire” organizations that used Facebook to target at least 50,000 individuals across 100 countries for surveillance operations, some of which included the deployment of spyware, the company announced in a report Thursday. The operation marks a...
INTERNET
The Verge

Meta alerts 50,000 users to targeting by ‘surveillance-for-hire’ companies

Facebook’s parent company Meta has alerted 50,000 users of Facebook and Instagram that their accounts were spied on by commercial “surveillance-for-hire” schemes around the globe. The users were targeted by seven entities and located in more than 100 countries, according to an update posted on Meta’s news...
INTERNET
ZDNet

Meta removes accounts of spyware company Cytrox after Citizen Lab report on gov't hacks

Citizen Lab has released a new report highlighting widespread government use of the "Predator" spyware from North Macedonian developer Cytrox. Researchers found that Predator was used to attack two people in June 2021. According to Citizen Lab, the spyware "was able to infect the then-latest version (14.6) of Apple's iOS operating system using single-click links sent via WhatsApp," according to Citizen Lab.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

AP Exclusive: Polish opposition senator hacked with spyware

Polish Sen. Krzysztof Brejza’s mobile phone was hacked with military-grade spyware nearly three dozen times in 2019 when he was running the opposition's campaign against the right-wing populist government in parliamentary elections, an internet watchdog found. Text messages stolen from Brejza's phone — then doctored in a smear campaign — were aired by state-controlled TV in the heat of that race, which the ruling party narrowly won. With the hacking revelation, Brejza now questions whether the election was fair.It's the third finding by the University of Toronto’s nonprofit Citizen Lab that a Polish opposition figure was hacked with Pegasus...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Security
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Facebook
Country
Singapore
NewsBreak
Instagram
Country
China
americanmilitarynews.com

Video: Microchip implanted under the skin could be your COVID vaccine passport

A rice-sized microchip implanted under your skin could become your vaccine passport. A Swedish tech startup says its device could be customized to display people’s COVID-19 vaccination records, according to a video the South China Post posted Friday on Twitter. Epicenter, based in Stockholm, says anyone who opts for...
NFL
The Independent

Human-raised chimp sent to Kenya to learn how to live with other apes beaten to death by fellow chimpanzees

A chimpanzee that had been raised by humans died last week after it was killed by other chimpanzees in a sanctuary in Kenya where it was being slowly integrated.On 17 December the Ol Pejeta Conservancy in Kenya announced in a statement on Facebook that the female chimpanzee named Baran, 4, had died just months after it was brought to the sanctuary to be integrated with other chimpanzees." width="500">The sanctuary said that Baran had undergone a successful 90-day quarantine period as stipulated by the Director of Veterinary Services and enforced by Kenya Wildlife Services. She had been moved to the main...
ANIMALS
theeastcountygazette.com

Amazon Employees Walk Off Job, State the Company Cut Break Times Because the Epidemic Is ‘Supposedly’ Over

Dozens of Amazon personnel at two Chicago-area services walked off the job for the duration of the ultimate stretch of excursion deliveries on Wednesday, citing the company’s shortened destroy instances and unwillingness to amplify wages. According to the Chicago Tribune, the walkouts at Amazon’s transport facilities in Gage Park...
CHICAGO, IL
AFP

Intel apologizes over letter addressing US sanctions on Xinjiang

Intel found itself on the back foot in Washington and Beijing on Thursday after issuing a public apology over a letter to its suppliers referencing US sanctions targeting human rights abuses in China's Xinjiang region. The conflict follows passage of a US law that bans virtually all imports from Xinjiang in response to concerns over the use of forced labor and other human rights abuses against an ethnic minority. The semiconductor giant told suppliers earlier this month to avoid any products from the region in order to comply with the restrictions. But following public outcry in China, the chipmaker on Thursday expressed regret for the comments in a statement posted on Weibo, the Chinese social media platform.
FOREIGN POLICY
Fox 46 Charlotte

Delta, United airlines cancel nearly 500 flights through Christmas Day

NEW YORK (AP) — Airlines canceled hundreds of flights as the omicron variant jumbled schedules and drew down staffing levels at some carriers during the busy holiday travel season. Delta Air Lines and United Airlines said they canceled flights because of staff shortages tied to the omicron variant. Delta canceled 145 flights on Friday and 111 for Christmas […]
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Fox 46 Charlotte

Fox 46 Charlotte

16K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX 46 Charlotte is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.fox46.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy