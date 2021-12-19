ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Johnny Isakson, Former Georgia Republican Senator, Dead At 76

By Jason Hall
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uAG7I_0dRAau5R00
Photo: Getty Images

Johnny Isakson , a Republican who rose through the Georgia political ranks before serving three separate terms in the U.S. Senate , has died at the age of 76.

Isakson's son, John , confirmed his father had passed away in his sleep just before dawn Sunday (December 19) at the former senator's home in Atlanta, according to the Associated Press via ABC News .

John Isakson noted that although his father had battled with Parkinson's disease , a cause of death had not yet been determined as of Sunday morning.

“He was a great man and I will miss him,” John Isakson said in a statement to the AP .

Isakson initially made millions working in real estate before embarking on a four-decade political career.

As a senator, the Atlanta native was responsible for a popular tax credit for first-time home buyers that aimed to help combat the struggling housing market.

Isakson also served as chairman of the Senate Veterans Affairs committee, which included a focus on expanding programs to offer more private health care options for veterans.

Isakson was known for his motto, "There are two types of people in this world: friends and future friends," which made him popular among his congressional colleagues.

“Johnny was one of my very best friends in the Senate,” said Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Kentucky) on Sunday via the AP . “But the amazing thing about him was that at any given time, approximately 98 other Senators felt the same way. His infectious warmth and charisma, his generosity, and his integrity made Johnny one of the most admired and beloved people in the Capitol.”

Isakson was diagnosed with Parkinson's during his campaign for a third term as senator in 2015, which he eventually won in 2016.

Soon after winning reelection, Isakson underwent a scheduled surgical procedure for spinal deterioration, which left him dependent on a cane or wheelchair during his final years.

Isakson formally announced his retirement in August 2019 with two years remaining in his term after a fall at his Washington apartment resulted in four fractured ribs.

Comments / 2

Related
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia Senator persuaded by Republicans to join party

WASHINGTON (AP) — Mitch McConnell is done with subtleties. The Senate Republican leader is putting his party’s courtship of Joe Manchin on full public display after the West Virginia Democrat’s fractious split with the White House over the president’s big social and environmental spending package. McConnell says Manchin “feels like a man alone” and if he were […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

One House Republican finally expresses regret over Jan. 6 vote

Republican Rep. Tom Rice of South Carolina has spent the year in an unusual position. There are over 500 members of Congress, but Rice is literally the only one to vote against certifying President Joe Biden's election victory and for Donald Trump's second impeachment. This week, the South Carolinian tried...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
City
Washington, GA
State
Georgia State
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Government
NBC News

Trump ally and Pennsylvania Republican Scott Perry's House committee collision course

The House select committee’s investigation into the Jan. 6 insurrection has moved into a new stage as, for the first time, it targets a sitting member of Congress: Rep. Scott Perry, R-Pa. While it is unusual for Congress to investigate one of its own members, it is equally unusual for a sitting lawmaker to be accused of aiding an attempt to overturn a presidential election.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
Person
Johnny Isakson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#The U S Senate#The Associated Press#Abc News#Ap
The Independent

Why Democrats are stuck with Joe Manchin – even as he keeps foiling Biden’s agenda

Democrats in the House of Representatives and Senate spent plenty of time cursing Sen Joe Manchin’s name after he came out against their proposed Build Back Better legislation, and with good reason. With only 50 votes in the upper chamber, Democrats need every member of their caucus to vote in line, and, as a conservative Democrat from a staunchly Republican state, Mr Manchin has become the gatekeeper for any Democratic policy. Even if he weren’t the 50th vote, as chairman of the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee, he would hold an incredible amount of power.But as the White House...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Axios

Washington state senator dies month after revealing COVID illness

Washinton state Sen. Doug Ericksen, a rigid conservative, died last Friday at age 52, his family confirmed in a statement Saturday. Why it matters: The Washington Republican's death Friday came a month after he told a local radio station that he had tested positive for coronavirus while in El Salvador, per CNN. Ericksen's cause of death has not been made public.
WASHINGTON STATE
northwestgeorgianews.com

GOP challengers take shots at Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene

GOP challengers are taking aim at 14th District U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene R-Rome, even as the freshman legislator directs her fire at fellow Republicans in Congress. Healthcare CEO Jennifer Strahan and retired emergency physician Dr. Charles Lutin are vying to unseat Greene as the party’s nominee in the May 24 primary. Mark Clay of Rome has suspended his campaign, according to an email from his treasurer Mansell McCord.
ROME, GA
iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio

115K+
Followers
13K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

 https://www.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy