Johnny Isakson, Former Georgia Republican Senator, Dead At 76

Photo: Getty Images

Johnny Isakson , a Republican who rose through the Georgia political ranks before serving three separate terms in the U.S. Senate , has died at the age of 76.

Isakson's son, John , confirmed his father had passed away in his sleep just before dawn Sunday (December 19) at the former senator's home in Atlanta, according to the Associated Press via ABC News .

John Isakson noted that although his father had battled with Parkinson's disease , a cause of death had not yet been determined as of Sunday morning.

“He was a great man and I will miss him,” John Isakson said in a statement to the AP .

Isakson initially made millions working in real estate before embarking on a four-decade political career.

As a senator, the Atlanta native was responsible for a popular tax credit for first-time home buyers that aimed to help combat the struggling housing market.

Isakson also served as chairman of the Senate Veterans Affairs committee, which included a focus on expanding programs to offer more private health care options for veterans.

Isakson was known for his motto, "There are two types of people in this world: friends and future friends," which made him popular among his congressional colleagues.

“Johnny was one of my very best friends in the Senate,” said Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Kentucky) on Sunday via the AP . “But the amazing thing about him was that at any given time, approximately 98 other Senators felt the same way. His infectious warmth and charisma, his generosity, and his integrity made Johnny one of the most admired and beloved people in the Capitol.”

Isakson was diagnosed with Parkinson's during his campaign for a third term as senator in 2015, which he eventually won in 2016.

Soon after winning reelection, Isakson underwent a scheduled surgical procedure for spinal deterioration, which left him dependent on a cane or wheelchair during his final years.

Isakson formally announced his retirement in August 2019 with two years remaining in his term after a fall at his Washington apartment resulted in four fractured ribs.