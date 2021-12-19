ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UCLA epidemiologist Dr. Anne Rimoin explains how to navigate the holidays during COVID-19’s omicron surge

By Ashley Regan
 2 days ago

As Christmas approaches and the omicron variant expands its dominance among rising COVID-19 cases, UCLA epidemiologist Dr. Anne Rimoin discusses how to most safely celebrate the holidays.

This segment aired on KTLA 5 Weekend Morning News on Dec. 19, 2021.

