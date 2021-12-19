ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

NPR's picks for 2021 books on current events

By Denise Couture
kasu.org
 2 days ago

While I love to escape with a good novel, especially these days, I also read a ton about current events, what's happening in politics, what's happening to the climate, what's happening in the world of technology. It will probably not shock you that is the case for a lot of other...

www.kasu.org

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

Here are Barack Obama's top 13 book recommendations of 2021

Some people relied on TikTok to get through the past year of Covid. Barack Obama relied on books. On Wednesday, the former U.S. president posted a list of his favorite books of 2021 on Facebook and Twitter, continuing a 2009 tradition he started while in the White House. "Art always sustains and nourishes the soul," Obama, 60, wrote in his posts. "But for me, music and storytelling felt especially urgent during this pandemic year."
POTUS
wnin.org

NPR's Simon Booked for WNIN Gala

A long-time NPR host, correspondent, and writer will be the featured guest at next month’s WNIN Gala. NPR’s Scott Simon will join the event virtually and live from Washington DC. Simon is the host of Weekend Edition Saturday and is one of the hosts of NPR's morning news podcast Up...
EVANSVILLE, IN
Esquire

The Best Political Nonfiction Books Ever

Fifteen timeless essentials every smart person should read. They just might take you some time, is all. (Start your own reading list on Twitter, Facebook, and/or The Politics Blog.) 1 The Passage of Power: The Years of Lyndon Johnson, Vol. IV, by Robert Caro. Vintage. Now 44% off. Monumental already,...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elizabeth Kolbert
Person
George Packer
blackchronicle.com

The best photography books of 2021 | Books

In colonial times, Brazil’s European settlers referred to the malarial, snake-infested jungle of the Amazon as a “green hell”. Sebastião Salgado’s superb Amazônia (Taschen) sees it as a black and white heaven, or as a paradise in the process of being lost – not closed to unworthy human beings but whittled away by farmers and churned up by mining. Salgado mythologises the landscapes he photographs, and his documentation of six years in the Amazon looks like a reprise of the first week in Genesis. As drenching rainstorms retreat from the steaming, apparently molten earth, dry land solidifies; tribal people clamber out of the river and begin to increase and multiply; the creator’s covenant with his biodiverse creation is renewed by a rainbow that arches over the mountains.
PHOTOGRAPHY
bookriot.com

New Releases Tuesday: The Best Books Out This Week

It’s Tuesday, which means it’s time for a new batch of book releases! Here are a few of the books out today you should add to your TBR. This is a very small percentage of the new releases this week, as well as a few others you may have missed from recent weeks. Make sure to stick around until the end for some more Book Riot resources for keeping up with new books. The book descriptions listed are the publisher’s, unless otherwise noted.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Dallas News

6 books to add to your reading list for December

If you’re reading this, congratulations! You’ve made it to the first semi-post-pandemic holidays and almost to the end of a tough year. What better way to escape from — or face up to — troubles past and future than with books? The following six should carry you into 2022.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
kasu.org

Leftist millennial wins Chile's weekend presidential election

Huge crowds flooded the streets of Chile overnight, celebrating the election of a new president. DETROW: That's what it sounded like in the capital, Santiago. The victor - Gabriel Boric, a millennial and a former student leader from the left. NPR's South America correspondent Philip Reeves has been following events in Chile and joins us now. Good morning, Phil.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Npr Music#Trump
carolinajournal.com

Review: Critical Race Theory leans heavily on false history and Marxist worldview

Fundamentally anti-American in its worldview, critical race theory makes racism fashionable again. That’s the conclusion of Carol M. Swain and Christopher J. Schorr in “Black Eye for America: How Critical Race Theory is Burning Down the House.”. Fortunately, the authors offer ways to fight back against a doctrine...
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
Country
Indonesia
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Amazon
iowapublicradio.org

Sandhya Dirks joins the NPR National Desk's Race and Identity team

In a note to newsroom staff Chief National Editor Vickie Walton-James and Supervising Editor of Race & Identity Marcia Davis announced the following update:. We're excited to announce that Sandhya Dirks will join NPR as the newest member of the National Desk's Race and Identity team. Sandhya has deep experience in public radio, spending more than a decade working with Member stations and in recent years, collaborating on projects with NPR. Sandhya has spent the last six years with KQED, where she has covered race and equity creatively and comprehensively, across formats. She's focused on policing, housing and demographic trends, among other topics. Sandhya's stories were part of KQED's "So Well Spoken" project, which won an RTDNA award honoring coverage of diversity.
SCIENCE
San Francisco Examiner

Outing vs. avoiding the U.S. history of racism

I don’t know who my friend Tenoch Flores was more aggravated by: me or New Yorker writer Jelani Cobb. What set Tenoch off was hearing me on the radio asking Cobb a question from the audience during his appearance at City Arts & Lectures. It was a few days...
SOCIETY
NPR

NPR 50: The long tail of David Bowie's explosive 'Hunky Dory'

DAVID BOWIE: (Singing) Ground control to Major Tom. ALLYSON MCCABE, BYLINE: First, there was the Beatles. Then came the Stones. In 1969, David Bowie scored his first U.K. hit with "Space Oddity" but failed to chart in the U.S. Unsure of how to make a name for himself, Bowie tried side projects, collaborations, giving his songs away to other artists, such as Peter Noone of Herman's Hermits.
MUSIC
kasu.org

Journalist who prompted the fall of the Berlin Wall dies

Let's remember an Italian journalist who is famous for asking a question that shaped history, a question that helped lead to communist Germany opening up the Berlin Wall. Riccardo Ehrman has died at the age of 92. A MARTINEZ, HOST:. Back in 1989, as Communist rule was being chipped away...
EUROPE
kasu.org

Log4j software flaw opens the door to hackers

A security flaw in a piece of open-source software called Log4j that millions of web servers use is making some of the most popular web applications and services vulnerable to attack by hackers. Cybersecurity professionals are scrambling to fix the problem. Allan Liska, an intelligence analyst at the cybersecurity firm...
COMPUTERS

Comments / 0

Community Policy