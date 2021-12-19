ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lil Durk & India Royale Got Engaged, Goals Twitter Reacts

By Robert Longfellow
 2 days ago

Source: Aaron J. Thornton / Getty


Lil Durk is officially off the market. Last night (Dec. 18), the Chicago rapper proposed to his l longtime girlfriend India Royale , and she said yes.

Per 2021 Hip-Hop protocol, the proposal was public and soon enough became a trending topic because it’s the holiday season and why not?

The proposal went down at 107.5 WGCI Big Jam 2021 concert in Chicago. You know it was real because Durk got down on one knee, while rocking white jean no less.

“You know I love you to death,” said Durk, as seen anf heard in footage that made it onto the Internets. “You’ve been holding me down when I was going through a lot. You’re the realest and I just love you to death. Would you want to be my wife?”

You already know the answer.

Sure, there the usual haters crawling out of the muck, but most people are saluting and offering congratulations to the happy couple. Peep some of the more viral reactions in the gallery.

Congrats to Lil Durk and India Royale.

