Beaufort County, SC

Deputies call off search for injured man sought following stabbing report on St. Helena Island

By Dianté Gibbs
 5 days ago

UPDATE: DECEMBER 19, 2021 | 4:40 P.M. – The search mobilized for the reportedly stabbed man on St. Helena Island has been called off by deputies.

BCSO says that deputies, K9s and the Aviation Unit searched the area and did not locate the man.

“At this time, the extent of the unidentified man’s wounds, or if he sustained any, is unknown,” deputies say.

Those with information are now asked to call office dispatch at (843) 524-2777.

ST. HELENA ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Beaufort County deputies are searching for a man who was reportedly stabbed on St. Helena Island.

According to BCSO, deputies received a report on Sunday of a stabbing incident that happened at Tiger Express off Sea Island Parkway.

Deputies say that man ran into a wooded area after the stabbing.

Deputies, K9s, and the Aviation Unit are searching near the area of Sea Island Parkway and Polowana Road. The man is described to be caucasian, 5’08” in height, wearing blue pants and a long-sleeved shirt.

BCSO says “there does not appear to be a public safety threat, as the subject who reportedly stabbed the man was located near the scene.”

The incident is being investigated.

Those with information concerning the victim’s whereabouts are asked to call 911.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved.

WCBD Count on 2

WCBD Count on 2

