The Athletic’s Shams Charania reports that the NBA will postpone Thursday’s game between the Brooklyn Nets and the Portland Trail Blazers. Brooklyn has 13 players on the injury report, and nine of them are currently in the league’s health and safety protocols. On Saturday, the Nets had just eight players available to suit up when they lost to the Magic at home, 100-93. According to Elias Sports Bureau, it was the first time since April 15, 2009, that the team submitted a starting lineup that included three rookies.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO