ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

WATCH: Cowboys' Lawrence forces fumble, sets up Dallas FG

By Cameron Burnett
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4e9AOp_0dRAVOsy00

The Giants scored their only points of the game thanks to an impressive rushing drive from Saquon Barkley and Devontae Booker, combining for 59 yards on their second drive of the game.

Late in the first half, defensive end Demarcus Lawrence responded to the rushing attack by forcing another turnover by punching the ball straight out of Barkley’s hands and defensive tackle Carlos Watkins recovered the loose ball.

Since returning two weeks ago, Lawrence has been the game-wrecker the Cowboys expected him to be and he’s dominating in the run game while continuing to be an impressive pass rusher.

With limited time on the clock, the Dallas offense marched into short field goal range and kicker Greg Zuerlein nailed the 27-yard kick to give the Cowboys a 15-3 lead going into the half.

Comments / 1

Related
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Body Camera Footage Released in Dallas Cowboy DWI Arrest

The Colony Police Department just released body and dash-camera footage of a traffic stop that led to the DWI arrest of Dallas Cowboys safety Damontae Kazee. “You took that right turn, and you were swerving all over the place, dude,” the officer is heard saying to Kazee after approaching his car.
DALLAS, TX
Lake Charles American Press

Cowboys reload with Goff, new coach vows to install up-tempo offense

In the northeast corner of the northeast end zone in Cowboy Stadium during games rests a cannon ready to fire after each McNeese State score. Far too often the last few seasons it has stayed silent. Even when the Cowboys entered the red zone the cannon was left unlit as...
NFL
FanSided

Here’s how the Cowboys can clinch the No. 1 seed in the NFC

The Dallas Cowboys have been hot in terms of wins and now they have a chance at the No. 1 seed in the NFC. Here’s how they can clinch that first-round bye. While the upside of the Dallas Cowboys was evident coming into the year, the skeptics that believed that Mike McCarthy’s team could put the total package together were certainly plentiful. But after 15 weeks, the club sits at 10-4 and in the No. 2 seed for the NFC playoff standings.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dallas#Giants#American Football#Cowboys Lawrence#Dallascowboys
Blogging The Boys

Dallas Cowboys playoff picture: The Cowboys can clinch the NFC East a number of ways in Week 16

There are officially three weeks left in the 2021 NFL regular season and what a ride it has been. Week to week there have been different teams who showed up and shocked the world by taking down would-be contenders. Things may seem a little bit predictable with less than a month to go until the playoffs, but we are so often reminded that the NFL is a land of parity and a place where anything can happen.
NFL
On3.com

NFL announces Dallas Cowboys Pro Bowl selections

The Dallas Cowboys will be well-represented at February’s Pro Bowl. The NFL announced the Pro Bowl selections Wednesday night. Five Cowboys, including three first-time selections, received the call. Cornerback Trevon Diggs, linebacker Micah Parsons, tackle Tyron Smith, guard Zack Martin and punter Bryan Anger are all headed to Las Vegas. Smith is the only player who wasn’t chosen to be a starter.
NFL
Dallas Sports Focus

Five Cowboys Named To 2021 Pro Bowl Roster

FRISCO, Texas – After getting shut out of the proceedings last year, the Dallas Cowboys are back on the Pro Bowl roster in a big way in 2021. The NFL announced its initial rosters for the annual all-star game, and the Cowboys were represented with five selections: Trevon Diggs, Micah Parsons, Zack Martin, Tyron Smith and Bryan Anger.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFC East standings heading into Week 16

The Eagles survived a valiant Washington Football Team on Tuesday night, coming away with a 27-17 home win at Lincoln Financial Field. With the win, Philadelphia secured sole possession of second place in the division, while maintaining a grip on a potential playoff berth. Here are your updated NFC East...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

54K+
Followers
105K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy