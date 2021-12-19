WATCH: Cowboys' Lawrence forces fumble, sets up Dallas FG

The Giants scored their only points of the game thanks to an impressive rushing drive from Saquon Barkley and Devontae Booker, combining for 59 yards on their second drive of the game.

Late in the first half, defensive end Demarcus Lawrence responded to the rushing attack by forcing another turnover by punching the ball straight out of Barkley’s hands and defensive tackle Carlos Watkins recovered the loose ball.

Since returning two weeks ago, Lawrence has been the game-wrecker the Cowboys expected him to be and he’s dominating in the run game while continuing to be an impressive pass rusher.

With limited time on the clock, the Dallas offense marched into short field goal range and kicker Greg Zuerlein nailed the 27-yard kick to give the Cowboys a 15-3 lead going into the half.