Most Viewed Profiles of 2021: No. 13 Colton Wombles

Coach Chad Koehl and his Smithson Valley Rangers look to build off of a 2021 campaign that landed them in the State Tournament. After an impressive display of pitching and defense during their playoff run (shutout opponents in 4 of the first 5 rounds) They were defeated in the State Semifinals by the eventual champion Rockwall-Heath Hawks. Coach Koehl returns five starters overall, including the top four in his lineup, and the Rangers will look to replace three of the four outfielders from last year's team Returning on the mound for Smithson Valley is 2022 RHP/OF Tim Arguello (Wichita State Signee) who was awarded All-State Honors is '21 after finishing with an 11-1 record. The Rangers also get back 2023 LHP Jackson Elizondo, who was a major part of the team's success on the mound in 2021. In the lineup, Coach Koehl returns four year starter and two time All-State Outfielder 2022 Kasen Wells (Texas A&M Signee), First team All-State SS 2023 David De Hoyos (Texas Tech Commit) and 2023 C Ethan Gonzalez (Texas Tech Commit). Also, look for 2023 INF Cooper Burgess, 2024 RHP/1B MJ Espinosa, and 2024 RHP/OF Zach Gingrich to be in the mix in 2022. The Rangers will rely on their returning offense and pitching staff to get them back in the playoffs for another push to the State Tournament.

BASEBALL ・ 2 DAYS AGO