Mumps cases continue to circulate in the U.S., largely among vaccinated people, including children. Cases of mumps, once a common childhood illness, declined by more than 99 percent in the U.S. after a vaccine against the highly contagious respiratory infection was developed in 1967. Cases dropped to just 231 in 2003, down from more than 152,000 in 1968. But cases began climbing again in 2006, when 6,584 were reported, most of them in vaccinated people.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 21 DAYS AGO