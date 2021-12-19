ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman: Why are we testing athletes with no symptoms?

fox40jackson.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer NHL star and current Detroit Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman has spoken out about testing healthy athletes for COVID as the NHL, NFL and NBA have become ravaged with reported cases. “I know I’m getting political, but at the end of the day, our players are testing...

fox40jackson.com

Comments / 0

Related
WTAJ

NHL announces players won’t be allowed to go to Olympics

(AP) — NHL players will not be allowed to participate in the Beijing Olympics after the league pulled the plug amid a rash of postponements caused by positive COVID-19 test results. Commissioner Gary Bettman made the announcement Tuesday, making official what seemed inevitable in recent days when the list of postponed games quickly grew to 50. The […]
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dylan Larkin
Person
Steve Yzerman
Person
Vladislav Namestnikov
Person
Pius Suter
Person
Jimmy Vesey
Person
Sam Gagner
Footwear News

NHL Pulls Out of Winter Olympics Amid COVID Concerns

The National Hockey League (NHL) will not be participating in next year’s Winter Olympics. In announcement on Wednesday, the NHL said it would not be sending any of its players to participate in the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, which are slated to start in February. The NHL said the decision was made because the League’s regular-season schedule has been disrupted as a result of increasing COVID-19 cases and a rising number of postponed games. “The National Hockey League respects and admires the desire of NHL players to represent their countries and participate in a ‘best on best’ tournament. Accordingly, we have waited...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nhl Hockey#Nhl#Covid#Nba#Ap Photo
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Bulls coach Billy Donovan enters the NBA’s COVID-19 protocols; assistant Chris Fleming to fill in as interim coach

Chicago Bulls coach Billy Donovan on Friday entered the NBA’s COVID-19 protocols ahead of a pair of games Sunday and Monday. The Bulls on Thursday cleared their final group of players — including star guard Zach LaVine — from the league protocols. A total of 11 players entered the COVID-19 protocols in December, including DeMar DeRozan and LaVine, the team’s leading scorers. Assistant Chris ...
NBA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Eagles Head Coach Nick Sirianni Tests Positive For COVID-19

PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) — Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni has entered COVID-19 protocols after testing positive for the virus Wednesday, the team said. Sirianni, who was feeling symptomatic, will continue to conduct his responsibilities remotely and remains hopeful to return by Sunday when the Eagles play the New York Giants. pic.twitter.com/NI5cfkKpEb — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) December 22, 2021 Sirianni’s isolating at a hotel and pass game coordinator Kevin Patullo would handle coaching duties if Sirianni doesn’t clear protocols in time for Sunday’s game against the Giants. “I’m feeling OK,” said Sirianni, who was on the sideline for Philadelphia’s win over Washington on Tuesday night. “I’m feeling a little bit better now, which is good. The rest of the week, I’ll be in every meeting, obviously virtually. … I’ll be running those. Just business as usual.” The Eagles beat the Washington Football team 27-17 on Tuesday night. (© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
New Jersey Devils
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
General Motors
NHL Teams
Detroit Red Wings
NewsBreak
Hockey
Sportico

NHL Confirms Players Will Skip Beijing Olympics Over COVID Concerns

The National Hockey League has confirmed its players will not take part in the Beijing Olympics in February, but the league expects a return to the Games in 2026, Deadline reports. COVID concerns have mounted significantly in recent weeks, and multiple media reports suggested on Tuesday that the NHL would likely pull the plug. The angst level has been heightened by worries about the “COVID zero” strategy employed by Chinese officials in their fight against the virus. That means a player who tests positive during the already two-week-plus trip would have to self-isolate and quarantine for two weeks, potentially turning an...
NHL
CBS Boston

McAvoy, Pastrnak Disappointed They Won’t Be Taking Part In 2022 Winter Olympics

BOSTON (CBS) — Charlie McAvoy was looking forward to having his first Olympic experience in Beijing in February. That will no longer happen though, as the NHL has pulled out of the 2022 Winter Olympics because COVID-19 is causing some major headaches up and down the league. With NHL postponements up to 50 because of COVID-19 wreaking havoc on a number of rosters, that Olympic break is now going to be used to reschedule games. The decision to back out of the Olympics has left those who were set to represent their country pretty disappointed. You can put McAvoy in that camp,...
NHL
The Spun

Look: Lakers Reportedly Signing 2 New Players

The wave of COVID-19 sweeping across the NBA continues to alter rosters around the league. On Friday, ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the Los Angeles Lakers are planning to sign two new players on 10-day hardship deals. With several players currently in health and safety protocols, the team will add Darren Collison and Stanley Johnson.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy