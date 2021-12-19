ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kompany accuses Club Brugge fans of racially abusing Anderlecht manager and players as Belgian rivals condemn behaviour

By Giacomo Pisa
 2 days ago
FORMER Manchester City captain and Anderlecht manager Vincent Kompany has accused Club Brugge fans of racially abusing him and his players.

Kompany reported abuse was aimed at his side throughout the entirety of Sunday's 2-2 Belgian Super League draw.

Kompany has accused Club Brugge fans of racist abuse Credit: Getty

In a statement after the game, Club Brugge said: "The club, it's supporters, staff, players, employees and board strongly condemn any form of racism.

"These individuals are not representative of the values and norms of our club."

Meanwhile Kompany told Eleven Sports: "I'm having a hard time with it, I will go home dismayed and disappointed.

"We are here with a lot of people who have given a lot from this country and who just come to play football."

Kompany's Anderlecht currently sit fourth in the Belgian Super League table after the draw.

Club Brugge meanwhile are second, six points off shock leaders Union Saint-Gilloise.

He's been boss of the club since leaving Manchester City in 2019 after winning FOUR Prem titles at the Etihad.

Kompany chose not to speak to wider media after the game, saying he wished to, 'go home, rest and spend time with people who are important to me'.

Earlier on this year a Manchester City fan was attacked by a Club Brugge supporter following a Champions League clash between the two teams.

Belgian based fan Guido de Pauw was left fighting for his life in hospital after being attacked outside a shop as he returned home after the game.

