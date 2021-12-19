ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

Savers could get $2,000 a year for FREE in tax break from 2022 after IRS changes rules

By H. J. Hayes
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Hplty_0dRAUk4d00

TAXPAYERS looking for an influx of cash probably won't see another federal stimulus check this year, but an often-overlooked tax break could give millions of Americans a credit worth up to $2,000 in 2022.

The saver's credit used to be known as the retirement savings contributions credit, and an eligibility expansion means that single and married taxpayers contributing to 401ks and individual retirement accounts could qualify.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nJuAo_0dRAUk4d00
A tax credit millions of Americans don't know they're eligible for could save them thousands Credit: Getty

A report by the Transamerica Center for Retirement Studies indicates that only 43% of working Americans surveyed knew about the saver's credit.

Other retirement accounts that qualify savers for the credit include 403(b) and 457(b) accounts.

In 2022, the tax credit will be worth up to $1,000 for qualifying individuals, or as much as $2,000 for married couples filing jointly.

To be eligible for the saver’s credit, the head of the household filer's adjusted gross income (AGI) must be $51,000 or less.

Those who are married and filing jointly must have an(AGI) that does not exceed $68,000.

All others must have an AGI that does not exceed $34,000.

According to the Social Security Administration's annual report from 2019, half of US workers made less than $35,000.

Those who make less than the AGI and are actively contributing to retirement accounts should keep the credit in mind when filing taxes in 2022.

And those who weren't eligible last year should pay attention: the eligibility limits have raised, and are up from $65,000, $48,750, and $32,500 for the 2020 tax year.

Those who qualify can receive 10%, 20%, or 50% of the first $2,000 that they save.

This means individuals can claim either $200 $400, or $1,000.

To claim the credit, taxpayers must complete IRS form 8880 and include it with their tax return, filed using Form 1040, 1040A, or 1040NR.

