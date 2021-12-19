ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Watch Tiger Woods’ son Charlie goad dad and fellow Major champ Justin Thomas with cheeky celebration after making putt

By William Pugh
 2 days ago

TIGER WOODS' son Charlie was quick to goad his superstar dad after making a superb putt at the PNC Championship.

The father and son pair have been playing together this week and footage shows the 12-year-old has got some of his old man's star quality.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cnFAv_0dRAQyKP00
Tiger Woods' son Charlie showed his cheeky side as he celebrated a super putt
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lnPRq_0dRAQyKP00
The youngster goaded his dad and fellow Major winner Justin Thomas at the PNC Championship

The clip uploaded by the PGA on social media shows Woods Jr hitting a long putt.

All three men watch the ball track towards the cup.

And the closer it gets, the more confident the soon-to-be-teenager becomes.

He lifts his arm up to the sky before it drops into the hole.

A cheer goes up from the crowd as his dad and Thomas grin.

And the youngster caps it off with a cool spin before rubbing his fingers together in a 'money, money, money' gesture.

The clip surfaced just days after Tiger got emotional watching Charlie strike a ball in the same way as him.

This week's competition has been Woods’ first appearance on a golf course since his horror car crash in February.

He has been joined by Charlie in the father-and-child event which started on December 18.

Ahead of the tournament, Woods was shown a video compiled by the PGA Tour comparing his golfing technique to son Charlie’s.

The incredible clip reveals the pair have incredibly similar stances and swings, with some comparisons lining up identically.

Woods was clearly touched by the video as his eyes watered up.

Comments / 0

