ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

‘Ready for new step’ – Chelsea target Matthijs de Ligt considering shock Juventus exit, confirms agent Mino Raiola

By Tristan Barclay
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago

CHELSEA are on red alert amid reports Matthijs de Ligt is ready for a ‘new step’ away from Juventus.

The 22-year-old is being tracked as a solution to the Blues’ defensive headache.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ue7QB_0dRAQxRg00
Matthijs de Ligt joined Juventus from Ajax in 2019 Credit: AP

And superagent Mino Raiola has told Dutch newspaper NRC his client is ready to look beyond Serie A.

He said: “(De Ligt) is ready for a new step… he thinks that too.”

The Netherlands centre-back captained Ajax at the tender age of just 18 before moving to Juve in 2019.

He won the Golden Boy award as Europe’s best youngster during his stint at Johan Cruyff Arena.

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has been keeping tabs on the wonderkid as he looks for solutions to his impending crisis at the back.

The Blues have FOUR senior defenders out of contract next summer.

FREE BETS: GET OVER £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS

Antonio Rudiger appears determined to leave Stamford Bridge on a free transfer, with the likes of Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain circling.

Thiago Silva has been holding on-off talks about a possible return to boyhood club Fluminense.

Cesar Azpilicueta looks to be heading to Barcelona as new boss Xavi wants experience to add to his raft of talented youngsters.

But one defender who could be staying in West London is Andreas Christensen.

Chelsea are confident of tying him down to a new deal soon despite interest from Barca and AC Milan.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Manchester City three points clear at Christmas as Liverpool and Chelsea are held

Manchester City secured the Christmas number one spot with a 4-0 demolition of Newcastle at St James’ Park.Pep Guardiola’s side recorded an eighth straight Premier League win and sit three points clear at the top.Ruben Dias’ opener – after an awful mistake by Newcastle’s Ciaran Clark – set City on their way and Joao Cancelo’s rocket doubled their lead.Riyad Mahrez’s 50th Premier League goal for the club made it 3-0 after 63 minutes as ruthless City exposed the struggling Magpies’ defensive weaknesses.Raheem Sterling tapped in a late fourth as Newcastle remain second from bottom.City are clear of Liverpool after the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andreas Christensen
Person
Matthijs De Ligt
Person
Mino Raiola
Person
Johan Cruyff
Person
Thiago Silva
Person
Thomas Tuchel
Person
Xavi
Daily Mail

Juventus defender Matthijs de Ligt is 'ready for a new step' away from the Turin giants, Mino Raiola reveals, with the super agent's comments 'opening the door for Chelsea to make their move' for the Dutch international

Mino Raiola has claimed that rumoured Chelsea target Matthijs de Ligt is open to leaving Juventus, according to reports. De Ligt arrived in Turin as a teenager for €75million (£63m) in 2019, having won the Golden Boy award the previous year and led Ajax to the Champions League semi-finals in the 2018-19 season.
SOCCER
SkySports

Chelsea target Matthijs de Ligt open to leaving Juventus - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Monday's national newspapers... Mino Raiola has claimed that rumoured Chelsea target Matthijs de Ligt is open to leaving Juventus, according to reports. Premier League clubs will on Monday consider triggering a Christmas circuit-breaker at an emergency summit. FIFA are ready to block...
UEFA
Tribal Football

Raiola offers Chelsea encouragement for Juventus defender De Ligt

Chelsea have been encouraged in their interest for Juventus defender Matthijs de Ligt. The 22-year-old is being tracked as a solution to the Blues' defensive headache. Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has been keeping tabs on the wonderkid as he looks for solutions to his impending crisis at the back. The...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Juventus#Barcelona#Dutch#Nrc#Serie A#Ajax#Real Madrid#Barca#Ac Milan
FanSided

Mino Raiola not ruling out another year at Borussia Dortmund for Erling Haaland

Mino Raiola has said that it is possible Erling Haaland could stay at Borussia Dortmund beyond the end of the current season. Even though the summer transfer window is still more than six months away, speculation about Erling Haaland’s future is dominating headlines across Europe. The Borussia Dortmund striker is attracting the interest of the biggest clubs in the world, including Real Madrid, FC Barcelona, Manchester City, Manchester United, Paris St. Germain and Chelsea.
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
Soccer
Juventus F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
AFC Ajax
NewsBreak
A.C. Milan
Country
Netherlands
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
AFP

Juve take advantage of Atalanta slip, Salernitana in Covid cancellation

Juventus took advantage of Atalanta's goalless draw at Genoa with a 2-0 win over Cagliari which inched them closer to Serie A's Champions League places, as Salernitana's trip to Udinese became the season's first coronavirus-related casualty. Bernardeschi's first goal in Serie A since July 2020 late on condemned second-from-bottom Cagliari to their third defeat on the bounce, although one that was less humiliating than the previous two 4-0 thumpings.
UEFA
SPORTbible

Bernardo Silva Hilariously Names His Dog After Manchester City Teammate

If you're looking for a superb piece of light-hearted content to watch in the coming days, then check out a brilliant interview with Bernardo Silva. Manchester City's in-house media team have published a candid chat with their Portuguese midfielder, but the star of the show is undoubtedly their dog, who has been hilariously named 'John' after teammate John Stones.
PETS
The Independent

Wolves stalemate not the problem as Thomas Tuchel makes point about wasted games

Thomas Tuchel insists Chelsea did not dent their Premier League title challenge at Wolves – but instead with three recent home draws.Wolves held Chelsea to a goalless stalemate at Molineux, with the Covid and injury-hit Blues struggling for fluency.Tuchel’s side slipped six points behind rampant leaders Manchester City following their fourth draw in eight top-flight encounters.Defending champions City have won all eight in that same run, leaving Tuchel lamenting home draws with Burnley, Manchester United and Everton as opposed to Sunday’s deadlock at Wolves.“The problem is not the points we dropped today,” said Tuchel.“The points that hurt are the points...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Manchester United footballer Aaron Wan-Bissaka given driving ban and fine

Manchester United footballer Aaron Wan-Bissaka has been banned from driving for six months and fined more than £30,000.The 24-year-old admitted earlier this year to driving while disqualified and without insurance after being stopped by police in Manchester on June 23 returning from a break abroad.On Monday, ahead of a scheduled trial he also pleaded guilty to failing to provide driver details for two speeding offences in Bradford, West Yorkshire in September 2020.Lawyers for Wan-Bissaka said the right-back was in a “state of complete ignorance” of the Yorkshire driving matters as notification letters were sent to his former home in...
SPORTS
The Independent

Chelsea boss says game going ahead put players’ health and safety at ‘huge risk’

Thomas Tuchel has criticised the Premier League for putting Chelsea at “huge risk” by forcing the coronavirus-hit Blues to play Sunday’s top-flight clash at Wolves.Chelsea were missing seven players through positive Covid-19 tests and opted not to risk Jorginho at Molineux after inconclusive results for the Italy midfielder.The Blues saw their request for a postponement rejected, and could only field 14 outfield players in their match squad with N’Golo Kante, Mateo Kovacic and Trevoh Chalobah also struggling for match fitness.Six of the weekend’s top-flight fixtures had already been called off following Covid outbreaks at various clubs but the Blues’ game...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
280K+
Followers
2K+
Post
82M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy