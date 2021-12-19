ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Worst case US tornado could leave THOUSANDS dead and cause billions worth of damage, expert warns

By Jona Jaupi
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fANST_0dRAQXgu00

THE LATEST string of tornados to hit the United States has proved devastating, but is this as bad as it can get? Probably not, experts say.

80 people were killed on Friday after several tornados ripped through at least six states.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iV7bX_0dRAQXgu00
Tornados are considered one of the most dangerous atmospheric storms Credit: Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

The storms were so intense and the damage so great that experts have called it "historic," and "legendary."

Despite the rarity of last week's twisters, the United States gets about 1,500 tornadoes a year, on average, with normally about 25 occurring in December.

However, as common as tornados are, meteorologists still struggle to fully understand these atmospheric superstorms.

In particular, scientists are trying to better understand why any given scenario produces a tornado.

As there are a lot of small-scale factors at play when a tornado forms, it can be hard to know exactly which one is aiding in its development.

The link between climate change and twisters is also not fully understood.

To better understand tornados and how they might impact us in the future, The Sun spoke with William A. Gallus, Jr., a professor of meteorology at Iowa State University.

Here's what he told us.

What is the worst-case tornado scenario in the US?

Probably the worst-case scenario is to have a maximum strength tornado, EF5 rating on the Enhanced Fujita Scale, move through a large densely-populated city, like Chicago, perhaps at rush hour when traffic is moving slowly.

At least one prior study suggested the death toll in such an event could be many thousands of people, and damage would likely be over ten billion dollars.

If the tornado happened after dark, that would likely increase the injuries and deaths.

What is the worst possible tornado that Earth could sustain?

Our rating scale only gets applied up to EF5, which corresponds to an estimated wind over 200 mph.

I have not seen research on what the earth's climate could support, but very little survives an EF5, so it probably doesn't matter.

Once winds get much greater than 200 mph, there is little difference in the damage because it is total in both cases.

A near-future climate may have more heat and humidity at low levels (and thus more thermodynamic energy) but probably less wind shear, so it is not very likely peak intensity would change much from what it is now.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=353nQv_0dRAQXgu00
Violent tornadoes cause mass casualties in the United States Credit: Devon Polansky

What would happen if a tornado hit New York?

Like Chicago, if a violent tornado hit New York, the damage and casualties would be huge.

I would assume most of the tall buildings have been engineered to withstand EF4 or EF5 winds, but they would likely lose all or most of their glass, causing everything inside to be swept out.

Fortunately, we have not seen such strong tornadoes in the vicinity of New York in our historical record, as we have for Chicago.

Nonetheless, it is probably still possible, as violent tornadoes have hit places like Worcester, Massachusetts, and near Hartford, Connecticut.

Is meteorology technology seeing improvements when it comes to detecting tornadoes quicker?

In the last 10 years or so, the National Weather Service upgraded its radars to be dual-polarization, which has provided us with some new tools that help us to detect tornadoes more easily and therefore more quickly.

We are also studying ways to use existing radar information to try to infer what the distribution of raindrop sizes might be in the hook echo part of supercell thunderstorms that typically produce stronger tornadoes.

Do you believe one day there will be a way to technologically minimize the severity of a tornado?

I don't believe we can alter the tornadoes themselves, but there are numerous changes that can be made in how we build our buildings that would reduce the impacts of tornado strikes.

This would raise the cost of construction, however, because tornadoes are rare, there are legitimate questions about the wisdom of adding these expenses.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nGRIt_0dRAQXgu00
The link between climate change and tornados is not fully understood Credit: Solent News

We pay for your stories!

Do you have a story for The US Sun team?

Email us at exclusive@the-sun.com or call 212 416 4552.

Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TheSunUS and follow us from our main Twitter account at @TheSunUS

Comments / 17

Related
The Weather Channel

December U.S. Tornado Record Smashed by Two Outbreaks in Five Days

The twin outbreaks pushed the nation to a new December tornado record. The December total is almost twice the preliminary count from April, and more than June. Unusually warm air for December was just one ingredient in both outbreaks. A new December tornado record has been smashed in the United...
ENVIRONMENT
The Conversation U.S.

2021’s climate disasters revealed an east-west weather divide, with one side of the country too wet, the other dangerously dry

Alongside a lingering global pandemic, the year 2021 was filled with climate disasters, some so intense they surprised even the scientists who study them. Extreme rainstorms turned to raging flash floods that swept through mountain towns in Europe, killing over 200 people. Across Asia, excessive rainfall inundated wide areas and flooded subway stations in China. Heat waves shattered records in the Pacific Northwest, Europe and the Arctic. Wildfires swept through towns in California, Canada, Greece and Australia. And those were only a few of the extremes. In the U.S. alone, damage from the biggest climate and weather disasters is expected to total...
ENVIRONMENT
cheddar.com

Extreme Weather Throughout U.S. Brought Deadly Consequences in 2021

Extreme weather hit all of us in 2021. Deadly heat hit parts of the U.S. that normally don't even need air conditioning. More than 52,000 wildfires broke out, a terrifying example of what can happen when extreme heat mixes with drought. Hurricane Ida was so powerful it actually briefly reversed the flow of the Mississippi River. Cheddar News did a deep dive into this year's unbelievable weather and how climate change may have impacted it.
ENVIRONMENT
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
280K+
Followers
2K+
Post
82M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy