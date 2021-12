If you have ever fallen for a social media scam, don't feel bad, it's happened to me too. Earlier this year I fell for a fake request from Pizza Revolution. This time, I could tell that the post being shared was most definitely from a fake account. The post promises free groceries from ALDI Fans. If you read the post, it is pretty obvious that a corporation did not write it. When is the 24rd on the calendar?

